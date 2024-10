Police Jury appoints Dane Bolin next parish administrator

At its Thursday regular meeting, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury appointed Dane Bolin as parish administrator to replace retiring Administrator Bryan Beam. The appointment takes effect April 1, 2025.

Bolin began his career in the Office of Juvenile Justice Services in 1991 and served as OJJS Director from 2007-2010. In May 2010, he was promoted to Assistant Parish Administrator, his current position.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to accept the position of Parish Administrator, effective April of next year,” said Bolin. “This role carries a tremendous responsibility, and I am truly grateful for the trust and confidence this elected body has placed in me. The guidance and experience I’ve gained under Bryan’s leadership is invaluable, and I look forward to working with everyone as we navigate this transition together.”

The Police Jury action was unanimous.

“Dane Bolin has proven himself for many years at the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. His integrity, leadership, and decisiveness have been evident throughout his career,” said Calcasieu Parish Police Jury President Anthony Bartie. “We are fortunate to have a leader with his depth of experience to step into this role, and Dane’s commitment to Calcasieu Parish leaves no doubt we made the right choice. On behalf of the entire Police Jury, I congratulate Dane on his well-deserved appointment as Parish Administrator, and I look forward to the positive impact he will bring.”

Beam’s retirement is set for March 31, 2025, having served as Parish Administrator since 2010.

“Dane is a strong leader who is highly qualified for the position of Parish Administrator,” said Administrator Bryan Beam. “He is experienced, smart, savvy, and attuned to the needs of the citizens of Calcasieu Parish. I commend the members of the Police Jury for placing their trust in Dane to fill this important role, and I know that he will honor this decision with his full commitment to carrying out the mission and the goals of this great organization.”

The Jury will now begin negotiations to finalize a contract with Bolin.

Bolin will become the fourth Parish Administrator in Parish history. Rodney Vincent was the first Administrator, serving from 1972 until 1988, when Mark McMurry was appointed. McMurry served until his retirement in 2010, when Beam was appointed by the Jury.