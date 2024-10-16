Sam Houston Jones State Park set for major upgrades

Tuesday marked the start of major upgrades to Sam Houston Jones State Park.

The park is slated to double the amount of trails to 20 miles and build a community bike park. Representatives from the Lake Area Moutain Bike Organization (LAMBO) and Phillips 66 gathered to celebrate a $50,000 biodiversity grant that will jumpstart the project.

This is the second time that Phillips 66 has partnered with LAMBO. Last summer, they collaborated to reclaim trails in the park that were buried under debris from Hurricane Laura. Scot Tyler, general manager, Phillips 66 Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex, said Phillips 66 is excited to help the project fiscally, and commended those with LAMBO who put in the “sweat equity” to get the job done.

“We think it underscores our commitment to the environment, to sustainability and for community engagement,” he said. “The money is a drop in the bucket compared to the dedication of the people who are engaging in this activity.”

Robert Landry, president, LAMBO, said that getting the project off the ground has been “a long journey.” The organization became incorporated with the State of Louisiana and the Louisiana Office of State Parks (OSP) in 2022 with a mission to restore trails that were damaged by hurricanes Laura and Delta, he recounted.

“But you know, it all takes money. We have good vision, we have good thoughts.”

LAMBO Founder and Vice President Tyler Churchman said that vision includes carving out access to the great outdoors for the area’s youth.

“It’s about the future . … We want to build a place where that future can be fostered. These skills can be developed,” he said. “Right now, I don’t want to use the word plague, but I’ll use the word plague, where kids are stuck inside. I was a ’90s kid and grew up outside in the dirt making mudpies … and selfishly, I guess, I want to pass that on to my children and their children and all these people up in this community and beyond that.

“We want to make something that really sets us apart.”

Clifford Melius, deputy assistant secretary, Louisiana Office of State Parks, said the recovery process has Sam Houston on a path to becoming better than ever.

“You know, the storms put a hurting on this park. … but one thing that’s come good out of it is we are able to see the fruits of our labors and be able to come in here and redevelop the park and give it a real facelift.”

Since Hurricane Laura, the park has refurbished trails and built luxury cabins, and will also break ground on a disc golf course soon. They anticipate the new facilities will be well-loved. Melius said that the number of day-use passes that are sold at Sam Houston surpasses the number of day-use passes sold at all other state parks combined.

The bike trails will increase those numbers, as mountain bike trails are becoming a hot commodity in Louisiana parks, he said.

Jay Hoeschler, design director, Avid Trails, said one of the main goals of the project is to create a “regional destination” for mountain bikers of all skill levels. The new trails that are built will be suitable for walkers, runners and hikers, with portions being optimized for bikes.

The project plan also features a bike park with shaded pavilions, bathrooms and a nature-oriented kids area.

The $50,000 donated by Phillips 66 is just a portion of the funding needed to complete the multi-million dollar project, Landry said. The project will be completed in portions as funding is acquired, but the trails will be opened up “quickly.”