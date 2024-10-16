Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • American Press

    Sam Houston Jones State Park set for major upgrades

    By Emily Burleigh,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TFEGU_0w924sWr00

    Tuesday marked the start of major upgrades to Sam Houston Jones State Park.

    The park is slated to double the amount of trails to 20 miles and build a community bike park. Representatives from the Lake Area Moutain Bike Organization (LAMBO) and Phillips 66 gathered to celebrate a $50,000 biodiversity grant that will jumpstart the project.

    This is the second time that Phillips 66 has partnered with LAMBO. Last summer, they collaborated to reclaim trails in the park that were buried under debris from Hurricane Laura. Scot Tyler, general manager, Phillips 66 Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex, said Phillips 66 is excited to help the project fiscally, and commended those with LAMBO who put in the “sweat equity” to get the job done.

    “We think it underscores our commitment to the environment, to sustainability and for community engagement,” he said. “The money is a drop in the bucket compared to the dedication of the people who are engaging in this activity.”

    Robert Landry, president, LAMBO, said that getting the project off the ground has been “a long journey.” The organization became incorporated with the State of Louisiana and the Louisiana Office of State Parks (OSP) in 2022 with a mission to restore trails that were damaged by hurricanes Laura and Delta, he recounted.

    “But you know, it all takes money. We have good vision, we have good thoughts.”

    LAMBO Founder and Vice President Tyler Churchman said that vision includes carving out access to the great outdoors for the area’s youth.

    “It’s about the future . … We want to build a place where that future can be fostered. These skills can be developed,” he said. “Right now, I don’t want to use the word plague, but I’ll use the word plague, where kids are stuck inside. I was a ’90s kid and grew up outside in the dirt making mudpies … and selfishly, I guess, I want to pass that on to my children and their children and all these people up in this community and beyond that.

    “We want to make something that really sets us apart.”

    Clifford Melius, deputy assistant secretary, Louisiana Office of State Parks, said the recovery process has Sam Houston on a path to becoming better than ever.

    “You know, the storms put a hurting on this park. … but one thing that’s come good out of it is we are able to see the fruits of our labors and be able to come in here and redevelop the park and give it a real facelift.”

    Since Hurricane Laura, the park has refurbished trails and built luxury cabins, and will also break ground on a disc golf course soon. They anticipate the new facilities will be well-loved. Melius said that the number of day-use passes that are sold at Sam Houston surpasses the number of day-use passes sold at all other state parks combined.

    The bike trails will increase those numbers, as mountain bike trails are becoming a hot commodity in Louisiana parks, he said.

    Jay Hoeschler, design director, Avid Trails, said one of the main goals of the project is to create a “regional destination” for mountain bikers of all skill levels. The new trails that are built will be suitable for walkers, runners and hikers, with portions being optimized for bikes.

    The project plan also features a bike park with shaded pavilions, bathrooms and a nature-oriented kids area.

    The $50,000 donated by Phillips 66 is just a portion of the funding needed to complete the multi-million dollar project, Landry said. The project will be completed in portions as funding is acquired, but the trails will be opened up “quickly.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Two Birds from Alameda — October 3, 2024
    Alameda Post14 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza6 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard2 days ago
    Two Arrested for Stealing Firearm from the Dead in Tunica County Wreck
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King28 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy