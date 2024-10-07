Man wanted in local motorcycle club shooting

Jennings Police are seeking public assistance to locate a man who is charged in connection with a weekend shooting that left two people injured at a local motorcycle club.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, the Jennings Police Department was called to the 700 block of South Main Street in response to a shooting at the former bar, which police believe is to be a club for at least two local motorcycle groups, Police Chief Danny Semmes said Monday.

“Upon arrival officers found two victims had been shot,” he said. “One victim was transported to Ochsner American Legion Hospital by personal vehicle and was no longer on the scene.”

A second victim, a female who has not been identified, was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower leg. She was later released from an area trauma center pending surgery.

A male victim, who was no longer on the scene, was shot in the lower back and toe. He was transported to a Lafayette trauma center for surgery.

“Our investigators began working the crime scene and interviewing witnesses while other investigators went to the hospital to speak to the victim who was shot in the lower back and toe,” he said. “According to witnesses, an argument broke out between subjects inside the club and one subject drew a weapon and began firing, striking the two individuals.”

The altercation continued outside the building where a large crowd was present, he said.

Police have identified a suspect who is being sought in connection with at least one of the shootings. Police believe a second suspect may be responsible for the other shooting based on information provided by witnesses, Semmes said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Savion Guillory, 17, of Crowley. Guillory is wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 21.

Guillory should be considered armed and dangerous, Semmes said.

“We are getting some cooperation which we really appreciate and we hope to see more cooperation in the future,” Semmes said. “The reason we are able to make quick arrests on these cases is directly related to good investigative techniques and cooperation of the community. When we get witness statements and gather solid evidence, it makes for good solid cases.”

Police encourage anyone with information about Guillory’s location to leave an anonymous tip by calling the Jennings Police Department’s by calling 337-275-9002. Calls may also be made to the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5500, ext. 5500.

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Lake Arthur Police Department are assisting in the investigation.