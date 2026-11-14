American Fork has a nice mix of retail spots hiring right now, from auto parts to tanning and off-price fashion. Good options here if you like helping customers and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Beaches Tanning + Spa

Beaches Tanning + Spa Location: American Fork, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay with uncapped commissions, store bonus opportunities (exact base not listed)

Hands-on leadership role where you run daily store operations, lead a commission sales team, and build guest relationships. Comes with free tanning, product and spa discounts, and clear room to grow your career.

Employer: Holiday Oil Co.

Location: 309 W. Main, American Fork, UT 84003

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Convenience store role with a long-time, growing Utah company. You’ll run the register, stock shelves and coolers, keep the store and fuel pumps clean, and help customers in a fast-paced setting; must be 21+ and able to work in both hot and cold conditions.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: American Fork, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Frontline role helping customers find the right auto parts and solutions while keeping the store stocked and organized. Good fit if you like cars, sales, and learning diagnostics, with chances to grow in an essential industry.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Sierra)

Location: 213 N Meadow Lane, American Fork, UT

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Salary: $13.50–$14.00 per hour starting range

Seasonal role focused on customer service, ringing purchases, stocking, and keeping the store clean and organized. Comes with a store discount and access to a wide benefits package for those who meet hours/service requirements.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer or nearby locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.