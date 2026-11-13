American Fork is buzzing with leadership roles right now, from tech program owners to hands-on event pros and future managers in training.

Here are several solid Executive & Management paths hiring in and around American Fork, UT:

Employer: Enterprise

Enterprise Location: American Fork, UT (on-site)

Type: Full-time, paid internship

Full-time, paid Salary: Not listed

For current college students who want real management experience, not coffee runs. You’ll learn how to run a branch, manage a vehicle fleet, work with customers, and build marketing and leadership skills in a team setting.

Key requirements: Must be a current bachelor’s student graduating no later than Dec 2027, able to work 25 hours/week for 10–12 weeks (Jan–Apr), at least 18, with a valid US driver’s license and clean driving record, and authorized to work in the US without sponsorship.

Employer: Henry Schein One

Location: Remote (US) , preference for candidates near the American Fork, UT office

, preference for candidates near the office Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $115,000 – $155,000 + bonus eligible

Lead the release and rollout of Dentrix, a flagship dental software product. You’ll own release planning, CI/CD in GitLab, Python-based automation, and cross-team communication, using AI tools like Claude or Cursor to speed up work.

Highlights:

High-visibility role with direct impact on a major product

Work closely with Engineering, Product, Support, Marketing, Sales, and Legal

Robust benefits: health coverage, retirement with match, PTO, parental leave, education support, and more

Requirements: 8+ years project/program management, 2–3 years Python, strong SDLC/Agile background, release management experience, and US work authorization without sponsorship. Not hiring residents of DE, HI, ND, RI, VT, PR, and some US territories.

Employer: Charisma Event Productions

Location: American Fork, UT (in person)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on Production Manager role with a fast-growing live events AV company doing conferences, galas, expos, and big shows. You’ll plan and run events end-to-end, lead crews of up to 15+, manage budgets, gear, vendors, and help build processes as the company scales.

Why it’s appealing:

Mix of high-volume smaller shows and large, complex conferences

Clear growth path toward Director of Events for the right person

for the right person Benefits include PTO, paid holidays, sick days, 401(k) with match, paid parental leave, flexible schedule, relocation stipend, laptop & phone line

Requirements: About 5+ years as a production manager and 10+ years in live event AV, strong hands-on skills in audio, video, and lighting, able to lift 50 lbs, valid driver’s license, and willing to work evenings, weekends, and travel.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think. And if you apply, do it soon; good roles in American Fork tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.