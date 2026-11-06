📅 Tween “Choose Your Own Adventure” Book Club

The American Fork Library is hosting a Choose Your Own Adventure Book Club for tweens ages 9–12.

Kids will read a provided CYOA book together in the Library Conference Room and vote as a group on which path the story should take next.

This is a fun, low-pressure way for tweens to practice reading, make choices together, and meet new friends.

Check the library calendar for the exact date and time listed for this event, then bring your tween to the Library Conference Room in American Fork to join in.