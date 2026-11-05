🛒 American Fork Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

American Fork has a nice mix of retail and service jobs right now, from big-box stores to local brands. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Target

Target Location: American Fork, UT

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: $16.00/hour

Application deadline: 05/02/2027

Early-morning stocking and seasonal roles (inbound, style, tech, food, guest service) keeping shelves full and the store ready for guests. Good fit if you like fast-paced team work, flexible hours, and want retail experience with clear training.

Employer: Budget Rent A Car of Utah

Budget Rent A Car of Utah Location: American Fork, UT

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $18.50/hour + incentives

Help customers pick rental cars, handle reservations, and close out contracts while earning extra through sales incentives. Paid training, steady hours, and a good path if you want experience in sales, customer service, or automotive.

Employer: Holiday Oil Co.

Location: 309 W. Main, American Fork, UT 84003

Type: Full-time

Support store operations, lead the team, and keep customers happy at a busy convenience store. Perks include fuel discounts, in-store discounts, free car wash, and tuition help—great if you have retail experience and want to step into leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer or nearby locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.