The City of American Canyon is recruiting residents to fill 2 seats on the Parks & Community Services Commission, 2 seats on the Open Space, Active Transportation and Sustainability Commission, and 3 seats on the Planning Commission. All positions are four-year terms, and applicants must be American Canyon residents, at least 18 years old, and registered voters. The application deadline is Friday, November 20, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Apply here: AmericanCanyon.gov/CommissionApps.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of American Canyon - Government