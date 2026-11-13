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Amer Cyn
City Manager update on storms, vets, and roads
11 days ago
The City of American Canyon has shared the latest City Manager’s Update. It covers storm season preparedness, a Veterans Day tribute, and current road and facility closures.
Neighbors can read more details and any other updates by using the link in the post. This will help people stay ready for storms, honor veterans, and know about local closures that may affect travel or city services.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of American Canyon
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