undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Amer Cyn
Temporary closure of Newell Open Space
9 days ago
Newell Open Space will be closed starting Friday, November 13 because of expected storm weather. The park will stay closed until further notice to help keep visitors safe during bad weather.
For updates on when Newell Open Space will reopen, neighbors can visit the city website at americancanyon.gov/newellopenspace. Please watch for new notices from the City of American Canyon about this closure.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of American Canyon
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.