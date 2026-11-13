American Canyon has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like building, welding, or installing things and seeing the finished product out in the real world.

Below are several full-time skilled trades roles hiring in American Canyon, CA.

Employer: FASTSIGNS of West Metro, MN

FASTSIGNS of West Metro, MN Location: American Canyon, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on everything from cutting materials to installing finished signs at customer sites. Good fit if you’re handy with power tools, comfortable on ladders/booms, and like detailed, creative work with room to learn and grow.

Employer: FASTSIGNS of West Metro, MN

FASTSIGNS of West Metro, MN Location: American Canyon, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00 – $28.00 per hour (based on experience)

Hands-on role building and installing signs like channel letters, monument signs, and light boxes. You’ll be moving, lifting, and doing aerial work most days, with training options and steady weekday hours at a well-known sign brand.

Employer: CECO Environmental Corporation (EnviroCare International)

Location: American Canyon, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $28.00 – $38.00 per hour (commensurate with experience)

Weld and fit carbon and stainless steel parts for air and water pollution control systems at a global environmental company. This role offers benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement) and uses both MIG and TIG in a busy metal shop setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and exact duties.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.