Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Amelia, Ohio? These adoptable dogs at The Animal Rescue Fund, Inc. (ARF) are already vetted and waiting for loving homes.

Breed: Pomeranian

Pomeranian Age: Senior male

male Color: Merle

Merle Shelter: The Animal Rescue Fund, Inc. "ARF"

Contact: (513) 753-9252

Vince is a very nice senior fellow who would love a quiet home with lots of love where he can feel safe and secure. He is fully vetted and neutered and will be ready to go home once his adoption is approved.

To learn more or place a hold, you’ll need to visit or call ARF directly.

👉 Meet Vince and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Havanese

Havanese Age: Adult male

Adult male Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: The Animal Rescue Fund, Inc. "ARF"

Contact: (513) 753-9252

Tucker loves to play and snuggle. He’s a great match for someone who wants a friendly companion to share both couch time and playtime. He will be fully vetted and neutered before adoption.

Call ARF for details or to place a deposit to hold him.

👉 Meet Tucker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young male

Young male Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Shelter: The Animal Rescue Fund, Inc. "ARF"

Contact: (513) 753-9252

Rufus is a very sweet, very active boy who will need lots of exercise and patience. He’s loving and adores people, so he’ll do best with someone who can give him time, training, and play.

He’ll be fully vetted and neutered before going home.

👉 Meet Rufus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier

Yorkie, Yorkshire Terrier Age: Young male

Young male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut with White Shelter: The Animal Rescue Fund, Inc. "ARF"

Contact: (513) 753-9252

Auggie Bear is one lively fellow and a bit of an escape artist—he can slip through very small gaps in a fence to go visit the neighbors. He’s loving and fun, and might even make a great agility prospect.

He needs a secure fenced yard and an adopter who can keep him safe. He’ll be fully vetted and neutered before adoption.

👉 Meet Auggie Bear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Age: Young male

Young male Color: White with red/golden/orange/chestnut

White with red/golden/orange/chestnut Shelter: The Animal Rescue Fund, Inc. "ARF"

Contact: (513) 753-9252

Romeo is a very sweet boy who loves to run and play with his canine buddies, then curl up and snuggle with his human friends. He sounds like a wonderful mix of playful and cuddly.

He will be fully vetted and neutered before going home.

👉 Meet Romeo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pomsky

Pomsky Age: Young male

Young male Color: White

White Shelter: The Animal Rescue Fund, Inc. "ARF"

Contact: (513) 753-9252

Atlas is described as a wonderful dog who loves to run and play and is one of the fastest little guys you’ll ever see. He’s very friendly and loves his people.

He’ll be fully vetted and neutered before adoption.

👉 Meet Atlas and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please contact The Animal Rescue Fund, Inc. (ARF) at (513) 753-9252 to ask questions, visit the shelter, or place a deposit to hold a pet you love.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.