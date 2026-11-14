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🐶 Playful Puppy Dogs Ready for Adoption in Amelia, Ohio
Puppy season has arrived in Amelia, and The Animal Rescue Fund, Inc. (ARF) has some very sweet little ones hoping for a family of their own. All of these pups are young, gentle, and love to play and snuggle.
Luke
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Puppy (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Personality: Described as very sweet and gentle, loves to play and snuggle
- Health: ARF dogs are spayed/neutered and fully vetted before adoption
- Shelter: The Animal Rescue Fund, Inc. "ARF"
- Contact: (513) 753-9252 (must call for info and to adopt)
👉 Meet Luke and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lenny
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Puppy (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)
- Personality: A nice, sweet fellow who loves to play and snuggle
- Health: Will be neutered and fully vetted before going home
- Shelter: The Animal Rescue Fund, Inc. "ARF"
- Contact: (513) 753-9252
👉 Meet Lenny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Libby
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Puppy (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Personality: Sweet and gentle, loves people and loves to play
- Health: Will be spayed and fully vetted before adoption
- Shelter: The Animal Rescue Fund, Inc. "ARF"
- Contact: (513) 753-9252
👉 Meet Libby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lady
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Puppy (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white
- Personality: Very sweet and gentle, loves toys and snuggling
- Health: Will be spayed and fully vetted before going home
- Shelter: The Animal Rescue Fund, Inc. "ARF"
- Contact: (513) 753-9252
👉 Meet Lady and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dolly
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Puppy (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Personality: A wonderful pup with amazing eye contact when you talk to her; sure to be a great best buddy
- Health: Will be spayed and fully vetted before adoption
- Shelter: The Animal Rescue Fund, Inc. "ARF"
- Contact: (513) 753-9252
👉 Meet Dolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ella
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature)
- Age: Puppy (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with white/tan/yellow/fawn
- Personality: A real cutie who loves people and snuggling is her favorite thing
- Health: Will be spayed and fully vetted before going home
- Shelter: The Animal Rescue Fund, Inc. "ARF"
- Contact: (513) 753-9252
👉 Meet Ella and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these puppies (or maybe two!) feels like the right match, please call ARF at (513) 753-9252 to ask about visiting and placing a hold with a deposit. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors in the Amelia area can also help these little ones find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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