Puppy season has arrived in Amelia, and The Animal Rescue Fund, Inc. (ARF) has some very sweet little ones hoping for a family of their own. All of these pups are young, gentle, and love to play and snuggle.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Puppy (baby)

Puppy (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Personality: Described as very sweet and gentle , loves to play and snuggle

Described as , loves to Health: ARF dogs are spayed/neutered and fully vetted before adoption

ARF dogs are before adoption Shelter: The Animal Rescue Fund, Inc. "ARF"

Contact: (513) 753-9252 (must call for info and to adopt)

👉 Meet Luke and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Puppy (baby)

Puppy (baby) Gender: Male

Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black & white) Personality: A nice, sweet fellow who loves to play and snuggle

A who loves to Health: Will be neutered and fully vetted before going home

Will be before going home Shelter: The Animal Rescue Fund, Inc. "ARF"

Contact: (513) 753-9252

👉 Meet Lenny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Puppy (baby)

Puppy (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Personality: Sweet and gentle , loves people and loves to play

, loves people and Health: Will be spayed and fully vetted before adoption

Will be before adoption Shelter: The Animal Rescue Fund, Inc. "ARF"

Contact: (513) 753-9252

👉 Meet Libby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Puppy (baby)

Puppy (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Black with white

Black with white Personality: Very sweet and gentle , loves toys and snuggling

, loves and Health: Will be spayed and fully vetted before going home

Will be before going home Shelter: The Animal Rescue Fund, Inc. "ARF"

Contact: (513) 753-9252

👉 Meet Lady and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Puppy (baby)

Puppy (baby) Gender: Female

Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Personality: A wonderful pup with amazing eye contact when you talk to her; sure to be a great best buddy

A with amazing when you talk to her; sure to be a Health: Will be spayed and fully vetted before adoption

Will be before adoption Shelter: The Animal Rescue Fund, Inc. "ARF"

Contact: (513) 753-9252

👉 Meet Dolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature)

Poodle (Miniature) Age: Puppy (baby)

Puppy (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Black with white/tan/yellow/fawn

Black with white/tan/yellow/fawn Personality: A real cutie who loves people and snuggling is her favorite thing

A real who and is her favorite thing Health: Will be spayed and fully vetted before going home

Will be before going home Shelter: The Animal Rescue Fund, Inc. "ARF"

Contact: (513) 753-9252

👉 Meet Ella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these puppies (or maybe two!) feels like the right match, please call ARF at (513) 753-9252 to ask about visiting and placing a hold with a deposit. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors in the Amelia area can also help these little ones find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.