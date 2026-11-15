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🏥 Ambler, PA Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Patient Care Roles
Ambler’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand in behavioral health and senior care. If you like helping people through tough moments, these roles are worth a look.
Masters Level Group Therapist (Weekdays/Weekends)
- Employer: UHS – The Horsham Clinic
- Location: Ambler, PA
- Type: Per diem (weekdays or weekends)
- Salary: Not listed
Lead expressive and process‑based therapy groups on a 206‑bed inpatient behavioral health campus. Great fit if you have a master’s degree, experience with recreational or expressive therapies, and want flexible shifts plus benefits like tuition reimbursement, 401(k) with match, free meals, and free parking.
Mental Health Technician – Full Time
- Employer: UHS – The Horsham Clinic
- Location: Ambler, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide direct care on inpatient psych units, supporting children, adolescents, adults, and older adults. You’ll help with daily living, safety checks, and crisis support under RN supervision; ideal if you have 2+ years in inpatient psych/addiction, a HS diploma or higher, and want strong benefits and growth within UHS.
Patient Care Technician / Certified Nursing Assistant
- Employer: Artman Lutheran Home
- Location: Ambler, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $76,000 – $88,500 per year
Hands‑on bedside role helping residents with bathing, dressing, meals, mobility, and vital signs in a senior care setting. Good match if you’re a CNA or experienced caregiver who wants steady in‑person work with health, vision, and 401(k) benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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