🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Ambler Right Now

Ambler neighbors are giving away some very handy free items this week. From a hospital bed frame to craft supplies and quirky vintage finds, there’s a nice mix to choose from.

Item: Sturdy metal hospital bed frame with adjustable side rails

Sturdy metal with Condition: Not stated, but described as sturdy and adjustable

Not stated, but described as sturdy and adjustable Details: Ideal for home care or anyone needing extra support and safety in bed

Ideal for or anyone needing extra support and safety in bed Location: South Maple Glen, Maple Glen, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Mix of assorted bulbs

Mix of Details: Some are vintage , some are car bulbs , and some may be for a vintage radio ; you can take some or all

Some are , some are , and some may be for a ; you can Location: Ambler, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

Photos: Check pictures for types and shapes: https://trashnothing.com/pics/ud34XA3

Check pictures for types and shapes: https://trashnothing.com/pics/ud34XA3 Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Miscellaneous trailer accessories

Miscellaneous Details: Poster is not sure what these fit , so best for someone familiar with trailer parts

Poster is , so best for someone familiar with trailer parts Location: Ambler, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

Photos: See exactly what’s included: https://trashnothing.com/pics/ENNZz2R

See exactly what’s included: https://trashnothing.com/pics/ENNZz2R Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: White plastic toilet paper holder

Condition: New , but the package is beat up

, but the Details: Standard wall-mount style; owner couldn’t drill into ceramic tile, so passing it on

Standard wall-mount style; owner couldn’t drill into ceramic tile, so passing it on Location: Ambler, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

Photos: View the holder and packaging: https://trashnothing.com/pics/eF6RzdW

View the holder and packaging: https://trashnothing.com/pics/eF6RzdW Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Squinkies case ONLY (no toys inside)

(no toys inside) Condition: Great condition

Details: Storage case for Squinkies or other small toys and trinkets

Storage case for Squinkies or other small toys and trinkets Location: Ambler, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

Photos: See the case style and size: https://trashnothing.com/pics/YCTY72E

See the case style and size: https://trashnothing.com/pics/YCTY72E Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: 3 Stitch 'n Fuse spools

Condition: Not used

Details: 200 yards each ; great for sewing, quilting, or craft projects that need fusible material

; great for sewing, quilting, or craft projects that need fusible material Location: Ambler, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

Photos: Check labels and size: https://trashnothing.com/pics/8V9kiPB

Check labels and size: https://trashnothing.com/pics/8V9kiPB Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Vintage cablestitch holder for knitting

for knitting Condition: Not stated; described as vintage

Not stated; described as vintage Details: Came from a box of sewing things; perfect for someone who knits and likes older tools

Came from a box of sewing things; perfect for someone who and likes older tools Location: Ambler, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

Photos: See the exact style: https://trashnothing.com/pics/2owZqb9

See the exact style: https://trashnothing.com/pics/2owZqb9 Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Vintage margarine container

Condition: Not stated; described as vintage

Not stated; described as vintage Details: Came from a sale; could be fun for collectors or for quirky kitchen decor

Came from a sale; could be fun for or for quirky kitchen decor Location: Ambler, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

Photos: View design and size: https://trashnothing.com/pics/sfDsenB

View design and size: https://trashnothing.com/pics/sfDsenB Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: 3D stickers

Condition: Described as new

Described as Details: Good for crafting, cardmaking, scrapbooking , and other paper projects

Good for , and other paper projects Location: Ambler, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

Photos: See the sticker designs: https://trashnothing.com/pics/8zBVRFH

See the sticker designs: https://trashnothing.com/pics/8zBVRFH Source: trashnothing.com

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If something here catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—free items in Ambler tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.