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Montgomery County

🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Ambler Right Now

8 days ago

Ambler neighbors are giving away some very handy free items this week. From a hospital bed frame to craft supplies and quirky vintage finds, there’s a nice mix to choose from.

Adjustable Hospital Bed Frame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=339NZl_1GoM5wrG00
  • Item: Sturdy metal hospital bed frame with adjustable side rails
  • Condition: Not stated, but described as sturdy and adjustable
  • Details: Ideal for home care or anyone needing extra support and safety in bed
  • Location: South Maple Glen, Maple Glen, PA
  • Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Assorted Bulbs (Ambler)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ds7f_1GoM5wrG00
  • Item: Mix of assorted bulbs
  • Details: Some are vintage, some are car bulbs, and some may be for a vintage radio; you can take some or all
  • Location: Ambler, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania
  • Photos: Check pictures for types and shapes: https://trashnothing.com/pics/ud34XA3
  • Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Trailer Accessories (Ambler)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RTLlM_1GoM5wrG00
  • Item: Miscellaneous trailer accessories
  • Details: Poster is not sure what these fit, so best for someone familiar with trailer parts
  • Location: Ambler, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania
  • Photos: See exactly what’s included: https://trashnothing.com/pics/ENNZz2R
  • Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

White Plastic Toilet Roll Holder (Ambler)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tIZlx_1GoM5wrG00
  • Item: White plastic toilet paper holder
  • Condition: New, but the package is beat up
  • Details: Standard wall-mount style; owner couldn’t drill into ceramic tile, so passing it on
  • Location: Ambler, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania
  • Photos: View the holder and packaging: https://trashnothing.com/pics/eF6RzdW
  • Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Squinkies Case (Ambler)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8xwM_1GoM5wrG00
  • Item: Squinkies case ONLY (no toys inside)
  • Condition: Great condition
  • Details: Storage case for Squinkies or other small toys and trinkets
  • Location: Ambler, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania
  • Photos: See the case style and size: https://trashnothing.com/pics/YCTY72E
  • Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Stitch 'n Fuse Spools (Ambler)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=374Oq9_1GoM5wrG00
  • Item: 3 Stitch 'n Fuse spools
  • Condition: Not used
  • Details: 200 yards each; great for sewing, quilting, or craft projects that need fusible material
  • Location: Ambler, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania
  • Photos: Check labels and size: https://trashnothing.com/pics/8V9kiPB
  • Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Vintage Cablestitch Holder (Ambler)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vYhiV_1GoM5wrG00
  • Item: Vintage cablestitch holder for knitting
  • Condition: Not stated; described as vintage
  • Details: Came from a box of sewing things; perfect for someone who knits and likes older tools
  • Location: Ambler, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania
  • Photos: See the exact style: https://trashnothing.com/pics/2owZqb9
  • Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Vintage Margarine Container (Ambler)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HXXua_1GoM5wrG00
  • Item: Vintage margarine container
  • Condition: Not stated; described as vintage
  • Details: Came from a sale; could be fun for collectors or for quirky kitchen decor
  • Location: Ambler, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania
  • Photos: View design and size: https://trashnothing.com/pics/sfDsenB
  • Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

New 3D Stickers (Ambler)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6F69_1GoM5wrG00
  • Item: 3D stickers
  • Condition: Described as new
  • Details: Good for crafting, cardmaking, scrapbooking, and other paper projects
  • Location: Ambler, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania
  • Photos: See the sticker designs: https://trashnothing.com/pics/8zBVRFH
  • Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

If something here catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—free items in Ambler tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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