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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Ambler Right Now
Ambler neighbors are giving away some very handy free items this week. From a hospital bed frame to craft supplies and quirky vintage finds, there’s a nice mix to choose from.
Adjustable Hospital Bed Frame
- Item: Sturdy metal hospital bed frame with adjustable side rails
- Condition: Not stated, but described as sturdy and adjustable
- Details: Ideal for home care or anyone needing extra support and safety in bed
- Location: South Maple Glen, Maple Glen, PA
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Assorted Bulbs (Ambler)
- Item: Mix of assorted bulbs
- Details: Some are vintage, some are car bulbs, and some may be for a vintage radio; you can take some or all
- Location: Ambler, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania
- Photos: Check pictures for types and shapes: https://trashnothing.com/pics/ud34XA3
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Trailer Accessories (Ambler)
- Item: Miscellaneous trailer accessories
- Details: Poster is not sure what these fit, so best for someone familiar with trailer parts
- Location: Ambler, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania
- Photos: See exactly what’s included: https://trashnothing.com/pics/ENNZz2R
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
White Plastic Toilet Roll Holder (Ambler)
- Item: White plastic toilet paper holder
- Condition: New, but the package is beat up
- Details: Standard wall-mount style; owner couldn’t drill into ceramic tile, so passing it on
- Location: Ambler, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania
- Photos: View the holder and packaging: https://trashnothing.com/pics/eF6RzdW
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Squinkies Case (Ambler)
- Item: Squinkies case ONLY (no toys inside)
- Condition: Great condition
- Details: Storage case for Squinkies or other small toys and trinkets
- Location: Ambler, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania
- Photos: See the case style and size: https://trashnothing.com/pics/YCTY72E
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Stitch 'n Fuse Spools (Ambler)
- Item: 3 Stitch 'n Fuse spools
- Condition: Not used
- Details: 200 yards each; great for sewing, quilting, or craft projects that need fusible material
- Location: Ambler, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania
- Photos: Check labels and size: https://trashnothing.com/pics/8V9kiPB
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Vintage Cablestitch Holder (Ambler)
- Item: Vintage cablestitch holder for knitting
- Condition: Not stated; described as vintage
- Details: Came from a box of sewing things; perfect for someone who knits and likes older tools
- Location: Ambler, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania
- Photos: See the exact style: https://trashnothing.com/pics/2owZqb9
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Vintage Margarine Container (Ambler)
- Item: Vintage margarine container
- Condition: Not stated; described as vintage
- Details: Came from a sale; could be fun for collectors or for quirky kitchen decor
- Location: Ambler, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania
- Photos: View design and size: https://trashnothing.com/pics/sfDsenB
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
New 3D Stickers (Ambler)
- Item: 3D stickers
- Condition: Described as new
- Details: Good for crafting, cardmaking, scrapbooking, and other paper projects
- Location: Ambler, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania
- Photos: See the sticker designs: https://trashnothing.com/pics/8zBVRFH
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
If something here catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—free items in Ambler tend to go fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.