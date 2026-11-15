Amarillo’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options from auto to industrial supplies. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Tri State Ford

Tri State Ford Location: Amarillo, TX (on-site dealership)

(on-site dealership) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers find the right Ford car, truck, or SUV, walk them through test drives, pricing, and financing, and keep up with leads in the CRM. Good fit if you enjoy face-to-face sales, can work some evenings/weekends, and want to grow in auto sales.

Employer: James Edward & Companies

Location: Amarillo, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers 401(k) with 4% match, medical, dental, vision, paid holidays and PTO)

Train to become an Account Sales Manager while covering sales routes for beverage accounts around town. This is a hands-on, physical job (lifting and moving product) that mixes driving, merchandising, and relationship-building with store managers.

Employer: Ferguson

Location: Amarillo, TX

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–4:00 PM

Pay: $18.71 – $29.92/hour + bonus eligibility

Office-based inside sales with some warehouse/yard training, focused on waterworks products and project bids. You’ll build quotes, support outside sales, manage orders, and keep projects on track—great if you like steady weekday hours and a mix of customer and project work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.