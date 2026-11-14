Amarillo’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with several solid options for nurses and imaging pros. Good mix of travel contracts and local roles, many with strong weekly pay.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Slate Healthcare, LLC Location: Amarillo, TX

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks , 3x12 days

Travel contract, , Pay: $2,046/week

You’ll run CT scans in a fast-paced setting, including perfusion scans for stroke and trauma, and work a block day schedule. Comes with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Slate Healthcare, LLC Location: Amarillo, TX

Type: Full-time travel, 13 weeks , 4x10 days , on-call required

Full-time travel, , , on-call required Pay: $2,193/week

Cardiac OR travel role doing CABG, TAVR, and other heart procedures, Monday–Friday with a rotating day off. Epic experience is required; unit is open to first-time travelers and offers full benefits.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Slate Healthcare, LLC Location: Amarillo, TX

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks , 4x10 days

Travel contract, , Pay: $2,193/week

OR travel RN role supporting surgeries from prep through recovery in a busy, team-based environment. Includes weekly pay plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

Location: Amarillo, TX 79106

Type: Full-time travel nursing contract, 13 weeks , 4x10 days

Full-time travel nursing contract, , Pay: Estimated $2,272–$2,348/week (gross)

OR travel RN assignment with strong weekly pay, recruiter support, and benefits for eligible staff. Needs 2+ years recent RN experience plus BCLS, ACLS, NRP, and PALS.

Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.

Location: Amarillo, TX 79106

Type: Full-time travel healthcare contract, 13 weeks , 3x12 nights

Full-time travel healthcare contract, , Pay: Estimated $2,146–$2,222/week (gross)

Night-shift CT Tech role with competitive weekly pay and access to a leading facility. Comes with weekly pay, recruiter support, and potential health benefits.

Employer: CADUCEUS USA

Location: Amarillo, TX 79172 (onsite construction clinic)

(onsite construction clinic) Type: Full-time, contract, 32–48 hours/week , day shift

Full-time, contract, , day shift Pay: $25–$28/hour

Registered Radiologic Technologist role at an active construction-site clinic, doing X-rays for workplace injuries plus vitals, intake, and basic clinical support. Per diem is included; must have ARRT (R), Texas MRT, and CPR/BLS.

Employer: The IMA Group

Location: Amarillo, TX (hybrid field + remote)

(hybrid field + remote) Type: 1099 independent contractor , flexible schedule

, flexible schedule Pay: Not listed

Workers’ comp field case management with no bedside care, no weekends, no on-call. You’ll coordinate care for injured workers, attend appointments, and manage return-to-work plans; must be a Texas RN, fluent in Spanish and English, with 3+ years workers’ comp field experience.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.