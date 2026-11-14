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Amarillo
🏥 Amarillo TX Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Travel & Local Openings
2 days ago
Amarillo’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with several solid options for nurses and imaging pros. Good mix of travel contracts and local roles, many with strong weekly pay.
Radiology/Cardiology – CT Tech (Travel)
- Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
- Location: Amarillo, TX
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 3x12 days
- Pay: $2,046/week
You’ll run CT scans in a fast-paced setting, including perfusion scans for stroke and trauma, and work a block day schedule. Comes with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses.
RN – CVOR (Travel)
- Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
- Location: Amarillo, TX
- Type: Full-time travel, 13 weeks, 4x10 days, on-call required
- Pay: $2,193/week
Cardiac OR travel role doing CABG, TAVR, and other heart procedures, Monday–Friday with a rotating day off. Epic experience is required; unit is open to first-time travelers and offers full benefits.
RN – Operating Room (Travel)
- Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
- Location: Amarillo, TX
- Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks, 4x10 days
- Pay: $2,193/week
OR travel RN role supporting surgeries from prep through recovery in a busy, team-based environment. Includes weekly pay plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses.
Registered Nurse – Operating Room (Travel)
- Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.
- Location: Amarillo, TX 79106
- Type: Full-time travel nursing contract, 13 weeks, 4x10 days
- Pay: Estimated $2,272–$2,348/week (gross)
OR travel RN assignment with strong weekly pay, recruiter support, and benefits for eligible staff. Needs 2+ years recent RN experience plus BCLS, ACLS, NRP, and PALS.
CT Tech (Travel)
- Employer: White Glove Placement, Inc.
- Location: Amarillo, TX 79106
- Type: Full-time travel healthcare contract, 13 weeks, 3x12 nights
- Pay: Estimated $2,146–$2,222/week (gross)
Night-shift CT Tech role with competitive weekly pay and access to a leading facility. Comes with weekly pay, recruiter support, and potential health benefits.
Radiology Technician – Construction Clinic
- Employer: CADUCEUS USA
- Location: Amarillo, TX 79172 (onsite construction clinic)
- Type: Full-time, contract, 32–48 hours/week, day shift
- Pay: $25–$28/hour
Registered Radiologic Technologist role at an active construction-site clinic, doing X-rays for workplace injuries plus vitals, intake, and basic clinical support. Per diem is included; must have ARRT (R), Texas MRT, and CPR/BLS.
Bilingual RN Case Manager (1099)
- Employer: The IMA Group
- Location: Amarillo, TX (hybrid field + remote)
- Type: 1099 independent contractor, flexible schedule
- Pay: Not listed
Workers’ comp field case management with no bedside care, no weekends, no on-call. You’ll coordinate care for injured workers, attend appointments, and manage return-to-work plans; must be a Texas RN, fluent in Spanish and English, with 3+ years workers’ comp field experience.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get that application in while spots are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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