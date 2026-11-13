The Eveline Rivers Coat Project is raising money through The Panhandle Gives to provide warm clothing for more than 2,000 children in Amarillo and surrounding communities this winter. A gift of $40 helps supply a child with a new winter coat, warm gloves, a cozy hat, and new socks so they can face the Panhandle cold with comfort and confidence.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Eveline Rivers Project