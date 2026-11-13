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Amarillo
Eveline Rivers seeks donations for kids' winter coats
8 days ago
The Eveline Rivers Coat Project is raising money through The Panhandle Gives to provide warm clothing for more than 2,000 children in Amarillo and surrounding communities this winter. A gift of $40 helps supply a child with a new winter coat, warm gloves, a cozy hat, and new socks so they can face the Panhandle cold with comfort and confidence.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Eveline Rivers Project
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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