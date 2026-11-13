Free pet vaccines and microchips will be offered to Pleasant Valley residents on Saturday, 2026-11-21, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Elementary School, 4413 River Road. Services, available while supplies last, include rabies vaccines, HCP vaccines for cats, DAPPi vaccines for dogs, and microchips; proof of Pleasant Valley residency is required, and dogs must be on secure leashes and cats in secure carriers.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Amarillo, Texas