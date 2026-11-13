The TSA screening checkpoint at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport is closed, and passengers are not being allowed through security to the gates due to an FAA nationwide ground stop affecting departing flights across the country. There is no estimated time for when the ground stop or the checkpoint closure will end. Travelers with flights on 2026-11-13 should check directly with their airline for the latest flight status before going to the airport.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Amarillo, Texas