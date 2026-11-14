Amarillo’s air and equipment scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like turning wrenches or flying planes. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Amarillo, TX.

Employer: EquipmentShare

EquipmentShare Location: Amarillo, TX

Amarillo, TX Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM , overtime after 40 hrs; on-call with extra pay)

Full-time (Mon–Fri, , overtime after 40 hrs; on-call with extra pay) Salary: Not listed

Field role working on a newer fleet of heavy equipment and aerial lifts, using laptops/tablets and OEM diagnostic tools. Comes with full medical, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO + holidays, tool/boot reimbursement, wellness perks, and paid OEM training to keep your skills sharp.

Employer: EagleMed LLC (Global Medical Response)

Location: Amarillo, TX

Amarillo, TX Type: Full-time, 7 days on / 7 days off

Full-time, Salary: $120,888 – $132,977 per year

Fly King Air 200 aircraft on medical transport missions where every second counts. This role offers a $15,000 sign-on bonus, $40,000 retention bonus, up to $3,000 relocation, company-paid crew housing, and steady medevac flying with a team focused on safety.

Employer: AV Maintenance

Location: Tradewinds Airport, Amarillo, TX

Tradewinds Airport, Amarillo, TX Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Salary: $22.00 – $35.00 per hour (DOE)

Hands-on aircraft maintenance role doing inspections, engine and systems work, and recordkeeping in a small, growing shop. Health insurance, PTO, and on-the-job training are included, and an A&P license or aircraft shop experience will help you stand out.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s room to grow into the role or connect with the hiring team.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.