Amarillo’s plants are busy right now. If you like hands-on work, there are several solid production roles hiring, from entry-level operators to expert machinists.

Employer: Cacique Foods, LLC.

Cacique Foods, LLC. Location: Amarillo, TX

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level food production role running and monitoring equipment. You’ll follow SOPs, do basic troubleshooting, keep things clean to food-safety standards, and help with changeovers in a busy plant.

Employer: Cacique Foods, LLC.

Cacique Foods, LLC. Location: Amarillo, TX

Type: Full-time, 1st & 3rd shift

Salary: Not listed

Same Operator I role with options for day or overnight shifts. Good fit if you’re new to manufacturing but comfortable on your feet, around loud machines, and can work weekends/holidays when needed.

Employer: Sage Oil Vac

Location: Amarillo, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Runs plasma burn tables and related equipment to cut metal plates and parts. Great for someone with 2+ years in industrial or construction settings who can read advanced blueprints and operate cranes and forklifts.

Employer: Sage Oil Vac

Location: Amarillo, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on assembly of skids, reels, panels, carts, and vac units using hand and power tools. Good for detail-oriented folks who like building things, reading blueprints, and working with a team on the production floor.

Employer: Sage Oil Vac

Location: Amarillo, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Preps metal products for paint with cleaning, sanding, blasting, and masking. Nice fit if you enjoy detail work, care about finish quality, and don’t mind PPE, solvents, and working around paint booths and forklifts.

Employer: Gulftech Group (Gulfco Manufacturing)

Location: Pueblo, CO (hiring from Amarillo, TX area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hiring pay up to $36/hour (full range can be higher)

Expert-level manual and CNC machinist roles at a long-running food equipment manufacturer. Includes relocation assistance, 4-day workweek (Mon–Thu), strong benefits, and lots of autonomy for highly skilled machinists.

If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.