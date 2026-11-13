Amarillo’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in operations, construction, and community-focused work. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to move up without leaving the Panhandle.

Employer: Yearout Mechanical, a Legence Company

Yearout Mechanical, a Company Location: Amarillo, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead mechanical construction projects from planning through closeout. You’ll manage budgets, schedules, subcontractors, safety, and quality for commercial and industrial jobs, with strong benefits including company-paid medical, dental, and vision, paid time off, and a 401(k).

Employer: Wanzek Construction, Inc., a MasTec Company

Location: Amarillo, TX (office-based with travel up to 50%)

(office-based with travel up to 50%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$155,000/year, plus 401(k) match & ESPP

Oversee electrical service projects in the renewable energy space (solar, wind, battery storage). You’ll lead electrical techs, manage safety and quality, handle client relationships, and help grow the electrical services business, with strong pay and a deep benefits package.

Employer: Don Harrington Discovery Center & Wildcat Bluff Nature Center

Location: Amarillo, TX

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Run day-to-day operations across both the science center and nature center. This role oversees facilities, exhibits, visitor experience, systems, purchasing, and vendors—perfect if you like hands-on leadership in a public, family-focused setting.

Employer: Coffee Memorial Blood Center (Oklahoma Blood Institute)

(Oklahoma Blood Institute) Location: Amarillo, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation + benefits)

Lead the Amarillo blood center’s operations and community outreach. You’ll guide multiple departments, grow donor and sponsor relationships, and oversee blood collection and distribution, with comprehensive benefits including health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture of fit. And if you’re on the fence, save the links and apply after you’ve had a night to think it over.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.