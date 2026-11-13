Amarillo’s food scene is busy right now, from sports grills to healthcare kitchens. If you like fast-paced work and serving people, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: West Texas Sports Grill

West Texas Sports Grill Location: Amarillo, TX

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $2.00 – $4.00/hour (plus tips)

Fast-paced sports bar and nightlife vibe where you’ll serve tables, run drinks, handle cash, and use OpenTable for reservations. Great fit if you’ve got strong customer service skills, like busy nights, and want a fun, energetic team.

Employer: Legacy Rehabilitation and Living

Location: Amarillo, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.00 – $14.00/hour

Help prepare and serve meals to residents, set up dining areas, and keep the kitchen clean and safe. This role comes with solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition help, and more) and is great if you’re dependable and enjoy caring for seniors.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center

Location: Amarillo, TX

Type: Full-time, Permanent (Federal)

Pay: $25.67 – $29.95/hour (WG-8)

Prepare large-batch, high-quality meals for Veterans, including regular and special diets, using many cooking methods and recipes. This is a federal job with a steady schedule (rotating shifts, weekends/holidays) and full government benefits for experienced cooks who can handle a busy production kitchen.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or detail that makes it a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.