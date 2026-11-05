Amarillo seeks contractors for junk removal work

The City of Amarillo Marshal’s Office is looking for contractors to do property abatement work for junk and debris removal to help keep the city clean and in line with local rules. Contractors must have reliable transportation, a trailer for junk and debris, a camera to document finished work, valid insurance, and must complete a contractor agreement; the approval process usually takes 2–3 weeks, after which contractors will receive work orders. To apply, contact Jordan Lusk by email at Jordan.lusk@amarillo.gov to request a contractor agreement and registration instructions.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Amarillo, Texas