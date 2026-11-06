🚧 Amarillo construction & trades: several solid hands-on roles

Amarillo’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady work for folks who don’t mind getting their hands dirty. Here are a few solid options if you like working with tools and being outdoors.

Employer: Rosendin

Rosendin Location: Amarillo, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on large commercial and industrial projects with a 100+ year industry leader. This role is ideal if you have a state electrical license and 5+ years’ experience, and want strong training, overtime potential, and an employee stock ownership plan.

Employer: The Hudson Company

The Hudson Company Location: Amarillo, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00–$20.00 per hour

Join an HDD (horizontal directional drilling) crew as a hydro‑excavator (potholer). Good fit if you’re reliable, can handle physical outdoor work, have a valid driver’s license, and want overtime and room to move up.

Employer: Slim Jim's Lock & Key Service

Location: Amarillo, TX

Type: Full-time, on-call (24/7 rotation)

Salary: From $500/week (probation $500/week for 2–4 weeks, then $525/week+ with raises based on skill)

No experience needed—this is a true entry-level trade job with on-the-job training, tools provided, and 1 week paid vacation. You must be 21+, live in Amarillo, able to license with the State of Texas, and okay with weekend and on-call work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting answers questions you didn’t know you had.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.