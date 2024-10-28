Potter County to consider 90-day burn ban at Monday's meeting

The Potter County Commissioners' Court will meet at 9 a.m. Monday in the Potter County Commissioners' Courtroom, 350 S.E. 6th Ave., Suite 2141. Among the agenda items, the commissioners will be considering a 90-day burn ban running Oct. 28 through Jan. 26, a contract with the Panhandle Regional Veteran's Court and Cenikor, a Friends of Crossbar update, ARPA funded project proposals, and a contract with Turn Key Health for inmate medical services at the Potter County Detention Center.

The recommendations from the county's ARPA Committee on State and Local Fiscal Recovery (SLFRF) funded projects include $58,000 for an interlocal agreement to facilitate the demolition of dilapidated, county-owned building to advance Potter 4-H's effort to develop a new multi-purpose facility. Another proposed project would widen and improve Jim Line Road around the campus of Bushland ISD High School to ensure safety of students and parents arriving to and leaving from school.

The court will also review moving its first November meeting to Nov. 12 to accommodate the Veteran's Day holiday closure. Also on the agenda is an interlocal agreement between Potter County and Armstrong County on the Panhandle Area Public Defender's Office. Officials will hold an executive session to discuss personnel matters and the Records Management area contemplated litigation.

Other meetings this week include:

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Civil Service Commission

8:30 a.m.: City Council Chambers (Third Floor), City Hall, 601 S Buchanan

Review and consider list of new employees, step increases, transfers, promotions, demotions, bypasses, temporary assignments, and disciplinary actions. Approve the eligibility register for the Police Captain promotional examination and the Police Lieutenant promotional examination given Oct. 10 and consider promotional examination question appeal(s).

Animal Management & Welfare Advisory Board

5 p.m.: City Hall - Council Chambers, 601 S. Buchanan

Discuss regular meeting items including AMW Activity Report, departmental staffing update, field services update, Municipal Court - AMW Dockets, positive outcomes departmental update, community outreach, and Texas Tech SVM partnership update.

AISD to meet with community, Texas economist Thursday to discuss current state of the school district and the vision for its future

The Amarillo Independent School District (AISD) will host an inaugural Education & Community Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at AmTech Career Academy, 3601 Plains Blvd., and a complimentary lunch will be provided. The forum aims to foster collaboration and engagement between community leaders, educators, and stakeholders in shaping the future of education in Amarillo.

Due to limited seating, attendees must RSVP by registering online at bit.ly/FutureReadyAISD.

This forum will offer an overview of AISD’s current state and its vision for the future. The keynote speaker for the event is Texas economist Dr. Ray Perryman, who will discuss the changing population trends in the region and the impact these shifts have on the local education system. "Dr. Perryman’s insights will help us better understand the challenges and opportunities ahead as our district adapts to population changes and evolving needs," AISD Superintendent Doug Loomis said in a news release.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Potter County to consider 90-day burn ban at Monday's meeting