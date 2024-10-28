Open in App
    Amarillo Globe-News

    Business news: Purina Hereford plant delivers 718,000 pounds of items to hurricane relief

    By Amarillo Globe-News,

    2 days ago

    Purina aids areas impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton with donations of pet food, cat litter and more

    In times of natural disaster, Purina’s goal is to provide timely support to pets and people in need. Following the devastation of Hurricane Helene early this month, Purina announced a $25,000 donation to Greater Good Charities to support the organization’s rescue response. The donation helped fund emergency relief, including food, medical supplies and hygiene kits to individuals displaced by the storm, as well as transport shelter pets to safety.

    In the wake of Hurricane Milton, the needs are even greater. Purina continues to support communities impacted by the storms by shipping in over 1,700 tons (helping fill 130 truckloads) of Purina pet food and cat litter to provide for the thousands of shelter animals and displaced pets due to the recent hurricanes. The Purina wet and dry facility in Hereford contributed to this sizable donation, delivering 718,000 pounds of pet care products, including dog and cat food. Purina established operations in Hereford in 1988 and today employs a team of more than 320 associates.

    To learn more about additional causes Purina supports, visit  www.purina.com/about-purina/supporting-communities.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DtksZ_0wP82mZe00

    Southwest Body Shop in Amarillo earns certification

    Southwest Body Shop, located at 6359 Canyon Dr. in Amarillo, announced Oct. 21 it has been certified by Collision Performance Network, a division of OEC, for maintaining the right tools, equipment, training, and facilities necessary to repair participating Automaker brand vehicles according to the manufacturer’s specifications.

    According to a news release, in achieving their certification, "Southwest Body Shop is now an integral part of the most advanced repair capable and efficient collision repair Network in the country. Adding to their credentials, Southwest Body Shop is officially Certified by Collision Performance Network, FCA, FCA EV Capable, Hyundai, Infiniti, Kia, Nissan, and Nissan Certified EV Ready."

    According to Southwest Body Shop owner, Jason Eubanks, “This certification supports our reputation for serving our community with superior customer service. We believe in providing our customers with the peace of mind that their vehicles are being repaired properly by highly trained professionals who genuinely care about them.”

    The certification criteria are based upon auto manufacturer requirements; these are critical to ensure the vehicle fit, finish, durability, value, and safety following a collision. Auto manufacturers want to ensure that consumers have the option to choose a certified collision repair center wherever they live, work, or travel. Visit https://oeconnection.com/products/cpn/ for more information or www.autobodylocator.com to find a certified facility in your area.

    Bubba’s 33 to thank military heroes on Veterans Day with free meal

    Amarillo’s Bubba’s 33, located at 2813 W. Interstate 40, will continue its annual Veterans Day tradition of welcoming veterans and active U.S. military to enjoy free lunch 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11.

    All veterans - including active, retired or former U.S. military - can choose one of six entrees, including a Classic Cheeseburger, Bubba’s Bacon Burger, Bacon Chicken Mac-n-Cheese, Grilled Chicken Salad, Chicken Tender Salad or any 12-inch pizza plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/ice tea or coffee during lunch. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.

    For veterans and active military unable to attend this year’s event, the restaurant will distribute raincheck vouchers, good through May 31, 2025. For more information, visit www.bubbas33.com.

    Walmart Veteran Support Campaign 'Operation Homefront' now live in stores

    With Veterans Day just a few weeks away, Walmart is making it easy for customers and members to give back to our nation’s heroes. From now through Nov. 15, families can donate to the veteran’s organization Operation Homefront when they check out at Walmart.com or in the Walmart app, as part of the retailer’s Spark Good Round Up program. To further drive the impact, Walmart will match contributions 2:1, up to $1 million.

    Operation Homefront provides direct financial assistance to help ease the burdens and relieve the financial strain for military families in need. Last year’s roundup program in support of Operation Homefront raised more than $3.2 million for veteran families.

    To help kick off this year’s celebration of veterans, Walmart will be highlighting veteran-owned businesses across Spotify, Pandora, YouTube, TikTok and more with a three-part series, beginning Oct. 24, that shares veteran stories, and the uniquely important role music plays in their life – from helping them stay connected to family while serving to adding positivity to their life when times get hard. Each spot features a different Zach Bryan song – “American Nights”, “Pink Skies” and “Revival” - by Bryan, who is a veteran himself. His music will also appear in a Walmart x Spotify playlist curated to celebrate veterans and the songs that fuel them.

    This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Business news: Purina Hereford plant delivers 718,000 pounds of items to hurricane relief

