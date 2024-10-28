Ronald McDonald House Charities unveils Sunshine for Charlotte Playground

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo (RMHCA) celebrated the grand opening of a new ADA-accessible playground designed to provide comfort and joy to families who stay at the house while seeking medical treatment for their children in Amarillo. The playground, which is geared toward children ages 9 and younger, features interactive, educational, and fun elements, ensuring a welcoming environment for young ones during what can often be the most stressful time for their families.

The new Sunshine for Charlotte Playground was officially unveiled on Friday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by members of the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce and the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Following remarks from organizers and supporters, the house opened its doors for tours, and light refreshments were served. The event marked another milestone in RMHCA’s long-standing commitment to providing a "home away from home" for families during medical crises.

The playground's construction was funded by proceeds from the annual Sunshine for Charlotte 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk. This annual fall event has become a cherished tradition for RMHCA and the Amarillo community. Sunshine for Charlotte was established in honor of Charlotte Leighanne Price, whose family, Joe and Stephanie Price, has been closely involved with the Ronald McDonald House since 2021. Charlotte's parents and siblings attended Friday's celebration.

“This is really special to us,” Stephanie Price said. “This is a way for us to have Charlotte's name remembered forever. It’s a way for us to give back in a situation where we had people give so much to us.”

The Prices stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Fort Worth when Charlotte was born with a heart defect and required specialized care at Cook Children's Hospital. Their experience at the house left a lasting impression, leading them to create Sunshine for Charlotte as a means of helping other families facing similar situations. Through their efforts, the initiative has raised more than $250,000 in the past four years, funding various projects, including a guest suite at the Amarillo House and covering two years of stays for families in need.

According to Shelley Cunningham, executive director of RMHCA, the playground is a valuable addition to the facility. “Partnering with the Price family has been an incredible blessing,” she said. “Their dedication and passion have made Sunshine for Charlotte a powerful force for good in our community, and we are so grateful to have this playground as a legacy to their daughter.”

The name Sunshine for Charlotte holds deep meaning. “Sunshine for Charlotte actually started a little bit as our battle cry,” Stephanie Price said. “I used to sing 'You Are My Sunshine' to her, and it was a way for us to say, like she’s a fighter, we can get through this. When she unfortunately passed away, it became a way for us to honor her legacy by doing acts of sunshine — bringing light and happiness in some really dark times.”

The Ronald McDonald House of Amarillo has provided more than 75,000 nights of lodging to families since it first opened its doors in 1983. The nonprofit helps parents stay close to their children receiving medical care, reducing the stress of travel and ensuring they can be nearby for essential moments. Each year, RMHCA supports more than 400 families, delivering more than 2,500 gifts and toys to pediatric patients in local partner hospitals, and serving upward of 5,000 visits to guests at the Ronald McDonald Family Room at Northwest Texas Healthcare System.

Joe Price echoed his wife’s sentiments, emphasizing the playground’s importance: “This playground is going to be a wonderful addition to this pretty magical place. We’re just glad to have a way to give back and see Charlotte’s name live on.”

The Prices’ involvement with RMHCA has not only helped build the playground but also supported numerous families through their fundraising efforts. “Having the Ronald McDonald House around us has made all the difference,” Stephanie Price said. “Yes, it’s tinged with sadness, but there’s so much joy in seeing Charlotte’s name on something that helps others, and that’s what drives us.”

As Cunningham noted, the playground's creation embodies the spirit of community support. “Our community always steps up when there’s a need, and it’s amazing to see the outpouring of love for families who stay at the House,” she said. “This playground is a testament to what we can accomplish together.”

This year's Sunshine for Charlotte 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk took place Saturday, drawing around 200 participants to raise funds for RMHCA’s ongoing initiatives. This annual event continues to grow, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose among all who attend.

As Friday's ceremony came to a close, there was a sense of fulfillment and hope. For Joe and Stephanie Price, the playground not only serves as a tribute to their daughter’s memory but also stands as a beacon of comfort for families during their toughest times.

For more information about the Ronald McDonald House, go to https://www.rmhcofamarillo.org/

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Ronald McDonald House Charities unveils Sunshine for Charlotte Playground