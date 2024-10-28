Kids Inc. nears construction start for new sports complex

After years of planning and fundraising, Kids Inc. is nearing the start of construction on its new sports complex, thanks to substantial progress in its funding campaign. Jimmy Lackey, president and CEO of Kids Inc., confirmed that the organization is ready to move forward with the project after receiving approval from the board to execute a contract with a contractor.

“We've reached a point in our fundraising campaign where we feel comfortable getting started,” said Lackey. “We’ve got about $5 million left to raise to cover this piece of the project, but we’re ready to put donor dollars to work and start moving dirt.”

Phase One of the project will feature a $28 million outdoor facility, spanning approximately 60 acres of lighted synthetic turf fields. These fields offer numerous benefits, including low maintenance requirements — no need for water, fertilizer, or mowing. Additionally, advanced drainage systems will allow the fields to be ready for use almost immediately after rain, ensuring consistent playability. Lackey stressed that finalizing these drainage plans is key to moving forward.

“As soon as those drainage plans are coordinated, we can begin construction,” Lackey explained. “The engineering is crucial, especially with the drainage systems, which need to align with other projects under I-27 and around the playa lakes. We want to prevent flooding and ensure the complex remains usable long-term.”

Lackey highlighted the versatility of the turf, noting that it can accommodate various sports and events. “The beauty of this turf is its adaptability. You can host different sports, like soccer or volleyball, and easily adjust the fields to suit different needs with removable chalk lines.”

The new complex aims to centralize youth sports activities, which are currently scattered across multiple locations in Amarillo. Lackey emphasized that this would significantly ease the burden on families, especially those with multiple children participating in different sports.

“We have over 18,000 kids going through our program each year. Many of them are from single-parent households, or are being raised by grandparents on fixed incomes,” said Lackey. “Right now, games are scheduled all over town, and when we can centralize them in one place, it will make life easier. Families with two or three kids often find themselves driving to multiple parks for different games. Having everything in one location will be a huge relief.”

Once construction begins, Lackey expects the project to be completed within 12 to 18 months. He anticipates the groundbreaking will occur by the beginning of the year. The facility will include eight baseball and softball fields and 31 soccer fields, located near Hollywood Road and Coulter Street.

Kids Inc. has raised over $22 million to date, leaving about $5 million needed to reach the $28 million goal for Phase One. The organization is optimistic about closing this gap and encouraged community members to consider donating as the year-end approaches. Contributions can be made through the Kids Inc. website, which also provides information on its various programs for children.

The complex is poised to bring new opportunities to Amarillo, enabling Kids Inc. to host tournaments and events regardless of weather conditions. Last year, 18,600 children participated in Kids Inc. programs, and the organization’s growth is expected to have a positive economic impact on the community.

“We’re ready to get started, and we have no doubt we’ll finish this last piece,” said Lackey. “It would be wonderful if people wanted to help us wrap that up by year end.”

For more information on how to donate or support Kids Inc., visit kidsinc.org/rockrose-sports-park .

Related story: Kids Inc. announces three $2 million donations for new Rockrose Sports Complex

Related story: Kids Inc. receives million dollar donation for Rockrose Sports Complex

Related story: Kids Inc. receives $1 million donation from Yellowhouse Machinery toward sports complex

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Kids Inc. nears construction start for new sports complex