Sunray football's Boatmun, Bennett help Armando Lujan overcome adversity against Panhandle

SUNRAY — After four years as a starter, Sunray football quarterback Armando Lujan has established himself as one of the Bobcats' primary leaders.

Even in the midst of a spectacular eight-touchdown performance on Friday night, however, Lujan's teammates and coaches stepped up to help him lead during a tense, physical game against Panhandle.

Both teams came into the contest unbeaten, with a win giving either squad a clear path to the District 1-2A Division I title.

Lujan had a spectacular performance, but was nearly forced to miss a portion of the game after tempers flared early on between the Bobcats and Panthers. Sunray senior wide receiver Dawson Bennett and head coach Wes Boatmun both helped Lujan regain his composure on the sideline, though, and the senior signal caller was able to finish off a dazzling performance to help the Bobcats move to 8-0.

Boatmun's message

Lujan found his rhythm early in the game, throwing two touchdown passes in the first quarter.

Despite a solid start to the contest, Sunray's star quarterback admitted afterward that the game's physicality caused him to briefly lose his composure. Lujan was assessed a personal foul penalty and, according to his coach, nearly racked up another shortly after.

If the two-way standout had picked up his second personal foul call, he would have been ejected from the game. Losing a starter on both sides of the ball, especially an accomplished senior quarterback like Lujan, would have been a huge loss for the Bobcats in a crucial district matchup.

"We got this message as a team, before today," Boatmun said. "Football is an emotional game, and if we lose our quarterback, it's kind of a big deal. How are we going to do that in the middle of a game? We've got other guys who can play quarterback but not exactly like he can. So, it's a big loss for something like (an ejection) to happen. He picked up a personal foul in an earlier drive for an unsportsmanlike (conduct penalty) and he very well could have been called for another unsportsmanlike. ... We don't want to represent Sunray in a negative way. Like I said, football is an emotional game, but it's important that our kids lead well and represent well."

To help Lujan refocus, Boatmun and company took the talented defensive back off the field on defense for part of the contest. This allowed the Sunray signal caller to settle back into the game on offense and regain his composure.

The Bobcats' staff was willing to put Lujan on the bench defensively despite the senior notching an 80-yard interception return for a touchdown early in the second quarter. Even without Lujan on the field, however, Sunray's defense held the Panthers scoreless in the third quarter.

Senior leadership

Bennett also helped calm Lujan when the senior quarterback faced adversity against Panhandle.

The Bobcats' signal caller said Bennett talked to him on the sideline, helping Lujan lead the team after the Panthers were able to respond in the second quarter.

"Dawson (Bennett), No. 10, he helped me out a lot," Lujan said. "He told me to stay calm. ... I saw leadership, man. It means a lot. He set the tone. I trusted him, he made plays out there."

Bennett also had an impressive performance on the field Friday night, finishing with 13 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Bennett's leadership against Panhandle came as no surprise to his coach, who said the senior wideout is a team captain and one of the most respected players in the locker room.

"Dawson is just a playmaker," Boatmun said. "He's a fighter. He fights for his people, to a fault. He's not intimidated. He's the biggest player on the field (in his mind), and if you don't believe it, he's going to go prove it to you and he did it tonight and he's done it before tonight and he'll do it again. He was voted a team captain this year. Nearly every kid who came in the room put his name on the table. They love him, and he's a difference-maker."

Potential rematch brewing

While the Bobcats came out on top in a chippy matchup between two of the region’s top Class 2A teams, Panthers coach Dane Ashley isn’t dwelling on the loss.

Ashley is instead focused on a potential rematch against Sunray, who he says his team will have to beat to achieve its goals this season.

"I think you've got to look at the big picture," Ashley said. "If you want to win it all — which is always our goal — if you want to win the whole thing, then you're going to have to play this team again. So, we've got to go take a hard look at what we're not very good at, (and) how are we going to fix it? That way, the next time we do play them, we have a better plan.

First, the panthers will have to close out their regular season schedule against Highland Park and at Spearman. The Bobcats will travel to Sanford-Fritch and meet West Texas at home before the postseason begins.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Sunray football's Boatmun, Bennett help Armando Lujan overcome adversity against Panhandle