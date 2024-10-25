Opinion: Purina's Purple Leash program helps make domestic violence shelters pet-friendly

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to talk about an issue that impacts far too many of our friends and neighbors and work together to help create lasting change that supports survivors of abuse. Sadly, it’s estimated that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will experience some form of domestic abuse in their lifetimes. And, unfortunately, a barrier to leaving for many survivors is their pets, and more specifically, not having a safe place to go where their pets are also welcomed when they are ready to leave their abuser.

Research shows that 48 percent of domestic abuse survivors delay leaving because they can't take their pets with them, and over 70 percent of women in domestic violence shelters report that their abuser threatened, injured or killed a pet as a means of control. If you have pets, you understand why leaving them behind is simply not an option.

At my company, Purina, we believe the bond we share with our pets is worth protecting, which is why we are working to help survivors with pets escape and heal together through the Purple Leash Project. Together with the nonprofit RedRover, we provide resources and support to help domestic violence shelters across the country become pet-friendly.

Domestic violence is not just a national issue: it greatly impacts those right here in Texas. In fact, more than 40 percent of women and nearly 35 percent of men in the Lone Star State experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence, and/or intimate partner stalking in their lifetimes. While it’s a sad reality, it’s likely that you know someone who has experienced domestic violence or will in your lifetime.

To address these sobering statistics and create change, it is vital that we increase the number of pet-friendly domestic violence shelters. As it stands today, fewer than 20 percent of domestic violence shelters in the U.S. accept pets. Purina and our team in Hereford are dedicated to working with organizations in our own communities to help survivors and their pets escape abuse together. Through the Purple Leash Project, in partnership with RedRover, our Purina team hopes to raise awareness and increase support to area residents escaping domestic violence. Locally, we partner with Deaf Smith County Crisis Center to donate blankets, diapers, newborn clothing, cleaning supplies, towels and more to support domestic violence survivors and their pets. Nationally, Purina has provided 53 grants totaling over $1.6M to help domestic violence shelters become pet-friendly since launching the Purple Leash Project in 2019, and now every state has at least one pet-friendly shelter. Visit Purple Leash Project for more information.

Hector Vallejo Paz is the Purina factory manager in Hereford. He is from Minatitlan, Veracruz and has worked in manufacturing for 21 years. He started his career with Purina in 2003 on the Nestle Productivity team and worked his way up to factory manager in Venezuela and eventually Mexico in 2019. His accomplishments include leading the Mexico factory one year without recordable accidents for the first time in the history of the plant in 2021. He was also key in increasing the number of female employees from 10% to 30% in 2023. Paz received his Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Tecnológico de Monterrey and a Master of Science in Automotive Engineering from Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg, Sweden. Paz lives with Max, his seven-year-old Maltese.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Opinion: Purina's Purple Leash program helps make domestic violence shelters pet-friendly