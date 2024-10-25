Open in App
    'Kindness Project' yard signs designed to spread positive message in Amarillo community

    By Kristina Wood, Amarillo Globe-News,

    2 days ago

    As election season heats up with early voting underway, you may have noticed some purple and yellow signs showing up in yards across Amarillo - but not a single candidate's name is mentioned in them.

    Rev. Lynn Brack, interim pastor for the Amarillo United Methodist Church, said the “Kindness Project” yard signs are designed to be displayed in the yards of members who are helping to spread the kindness word in the Amarillo community.

    "In view of the pervasive atmosphere in our nation as well as our state of divisiveness, anger, acrimony, and contention leading up to the presidential election, Amarillo UMC thought it might be helpful to remind all of us to take a deep breath and breathe out a spirit of kindness for those who think or believe differently than we do," a news release says.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OyFyw_0wLRJXyl00

    According to the release, the “Kindness Project” was started by one of the largest United Methodist churches in the United States, Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kansas, and the Amarillo UMC adopted the project from them.

    The yard signs are being provided to members free of charge for distribution in the Amarillo area. Rev. Brack says the church still has some signs available for anyone outside the church who might like to spread the feeling of kindness in their neighborhood. Interested persons may come by the church, located at 3001 Bell St., Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and pick-up a free sign.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=063kjF_0wLRJXyl00

    "Help spread the word: Do unto others ...," the release adds.

    The Amarillo United Methodist Church gathers for worship every Sunday morning at 9 a.m. in the building with St. Luke Presbyterian Church located at 3001 Bell St. and offers open doors for all.

    This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: 'Kindness Project' yard signs designed to spread positive message in Amarillo community

