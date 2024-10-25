Open in App
    • Amarillo Globe-News

    Amarillo mayor and AEDC chairman discuss accountability and transparency

    By Michael Cuviello, Amarillo Globe-News,

    2 days ago

    Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley and Amarillo Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) Chairman Scott Bentley engaged in a candid discussion during a special workshop meeting on Wednesday, addressing concerns over transparency, accountability, and the future of economic development in the city. The conversation followed heightened scrutiny surrounding the AEDC's financial practices and governance.

    Mayor Stanley opened the discussion by stressing the importance of open dialogue between city officials and the AEDC. "I don’t want to take an opportunity, sit across the table, and not talk about it," Stanley said. "We invited you to dinner, and we also have family business. This is just the way it works when you do business after you open."

    He emphasized the need for clear expectations, particularly regarding the management of city economic initiatives. Stanley acknowledged that economic development can be controversial, especially when incentives are involved. "We need greater controls and accountability," he noted. "Nothing gets swept under the rug. We talk about the fact that we do have corruption in government, and these are the expectations we need to set, in a very professional way."

    Stanley underscored that recent changes, including proposed amendments to the AEDC’s articles and corporate structure, aim to enhance oversight. "I want to make sure that accountability on everything from personal credit card reimbursements to The RANGE is still on the table," he said. "We are going to deal with it, clean it up, and call it what it is. At the same time, we are going to sit across from each other in a very open and transparent way, knowing that it’s up to us to fix this. We have an opportunity right now to clean up, and we need everyone to work with us."

    The mayor highlighted the importance of integrity in public service, emphasizing the city's commitment to addressing challenges rather than avoiding them. "We are not going to back away from what’s wrong and needs to change," Stanley said. "We are also not going to back away from the truth. Have we outsold ourselves in the last five years? Just put the numbers up."

    Stanley also addressed the role of attorney George Hyde, whose guidance has been instrumental in navigating ongoing legal issues. "We had an opportunity yesterday to come together with George Hyde and formulate some next steps," Stanley said. "He’s helping us work through this issue and many others, and we’ve stayed within the budget we set for his services." He added that Hyde's involvement is part of the city's effort to manage legal complexities transparently.

    In response, AEDC Chairman Bentley acknowledged public concerns and how recent actions have affected the AEDC’s reputation. "People are looking at us, and they noticed," Bentley said. "They read the news and see what’s going on. This dysfunction is hurting our city and community."

    Bentley defended the AEDC’s financial practices, explaining that the organization operated under the same line-item transfer protocols used by other governmental entities. "We did line-item transfers just like the city does," he explained. "We used project support and marketing funds, and even after spending $1.3 million, we remained under budget over the last two fiscal years."

    "We are not alone," Bentley continued. "Mr. Harris pointed out yesterday that the city does line-item transfers all the time. I don’t understand the difference. We did it one time, and now we are facing questions."

    Stanley responded to concerns about how Hyde's fees were being paid, stating, "I didn’t use line-item transfers from water over to pay Mr. Hyde; I adjusted my budget with council approval to ensure that the necessary funds were there. My actions align with what’s legal and right, and we are treating this matter with the seriousness it deserves." Stanley emphasized that transparency in these financial decisions was a priority, adding that council approval was obtained to ensure proper oversight.

    Mayor Stanley acknowledged Bentley’s explanation but expressed frustration over how certain decisions were handled, particularly regarding the use of funds and changes to votes. "If there’s a problem, we need to address it professionally," Stanley said. "But I have an issue with my vote being changed, and the process needs to be transparent. I voted for a $100,000 leadership proposal, but you guys changed my vote. That’s a problem."

    Stanley stressed the need for public confidence in the city’s economic governance. "We need to ensure that accountability on everything from personal credit card reimbursements to The RANGE remains under scrutiny," he stated. "We are still addressing these issues, and it is up to us to fix this."

    Bentley reiterated his commitment to collaboration, stating that the AEDC remains dedicated to working closely with the city to move forward. "We’re going to work with you," Bentley said. "You asked the question, and I don’t think it’s right. I think it’s wrong, but we’re here to have this discussion and move forward."

    Reiterating that the AEDC has been following the city council's guidance in establishing stronger oversight mechanisms, Bentley questioned the need to change the articles of incorporation. "We have been working to create the guardrails you asked for," Bentley said. "The council instructed us to implement tighter controls, and we have done just that. Our focus has been on ensuring that any economic incentives we offer are properly managed and that we maintain transparency throughout the process. We are taking these directives seriously and making sure that everything we do aligns with what the council has asked of us."

    Mayor Stanley concluded by emphasizing that while disagreements might arise, both sides must remain transparent and committed to resolving issues. "We’re not asking anyone to avoid the argument," he said. "But we need to work through disagreements professionally. We need to ensure that every project is managed responsibly and that we protect it."

    Both leaders acknowledged the need for unity in managing the city’s economic growth. Stanley reiterated the importance of integrity in all dealings. "We want to grow, and we see the need for economic incentives," he said. "But we also want to manage those controls as best as we can. It’s not just about authority; it’s a responsibility."

    Bentley released a statement following the meeting.

    "Many elements of the proposed changes to the AEDC articles of incorporation are overly burdensome, cumbersome, and counterproductive in the face of today’s fast-paced and increasingly competitive economic development environment. We are confident that the council will ultimately reach that same conclusion as it seeks outside input."

    This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo mayor and AEDC chairman discuss accountability and transparency

    Not Your Daddy
    8h ago
    Make Cops, Judges, Potter county sheriff accountable for selling their souls to drug traffickers!! Worst Kept Secret in the sewer of corruption!! The Rich has run that god forsaken town for Decades!! Attorneys & Judges get Waisted at dive bars with the traffickers!! Stop Covering For These Criminals!!!!!!!
    Greg Levassar
    11h ago
    When spending our tax money, they need to make sure that contractors and local wholesalers are the suppliers not out of town contractors, and wholesalers
