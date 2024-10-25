Second Baptist Church introducing new pastor, initiatives creating positive impact

Editor's note: Events are subject to change, and contacting your church ahead of time is recommended. Churches may send updates to worship services, events or schedules via email to kwood@lubbockonline.com. Please note that this is a partial compilation of local religious congregrations, and listings are sorted below by newest information.

Newest updates:

• Amarillo United Methodist Church — 3001 Bell St. Gathers for Sunday morning worship on the site of St. Luke Presbyterian Church. Worship begins at 9 a.m., with a Fellowship Time of coffee and donuts from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Church School for adults, youth, and children gathers from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. All are invited to our church of open hearts, open minds, and open doors—for all God’s children. Contact us: 806-670-4142; email amarilloumcgroup@gmail.com; website www.Amarilloumc.org; and follow us Facebook at Amarillo United Methodist Church.

• First Church of Christ, Scientist Amarillo — 2701 Julian Blvd. Are you seeking a place for spiritual growth and inspiration? The First Church of Christ, Scientist Amarillo welcomes all to our Sunday Service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday School for children and teens meets at the same time. This week's subject is Probation After Death: "The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? the Lord is the strength of my life; (Psalms 27:1) Join us for our weekly testimonial meetings on Wednesdays from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. for more inspiration and fellowship. See our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/First-Church-of-Christ-Scientist-Amarillo-104483494978237 or our website at https://www.cschurchamarillo.com/ for more details.

• Second Baptist Church — 419 N. Buchanan St. Our Sunday worship service now starts at 10:45 a.m., and Bible study begins at 9:30 a.m. Additionally, we hold a Wednesday fellowship dinner at 5:30 p.m., followed by Bible study at 6:15 p.m. We are also excited to introduce our new pastor, Pastor Larry Davis, and several new initiatives and activities for men, women, and children are creating a positive impact. For more information please visit sbcama.org or call the church at 806-373-1737 or email connect@sbcama.org . Also, our sermons are broadcast on KAMR channel 4 every Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

Previous listings:

• Accelerate Church, 4400 S Crockett, and Accelerate North Campus, 1300 E Central.

• Amarillo First Nazarene Church, 5201 Soncy Road; 806-374-2242, https://onenaz.org/ .

• Amarillo Unitarian Universalist Fellowship – 4109 Cornell St. Fellowship at Sunday at 11 a.m. Our services are in-person and also live-streamed on our YouTube and Facebook pages. For more information about AUUF, see our website at uuamarillo.org .

• Amazing Grace Amarillo (Lutheran Church - WELS) - Join us for worship at 10:30 a.m. at 8700 Clinton Glenn Dr. Amarillo, TX 79119. We've moved! We also offer children's Bible school at 9:15 a.m. along with our teen/adult Bible study on Sundays. You can stream our services at AmazingGraceAmarillo.com and join us for Bible Study on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Message our pastor at pastorhans@amazinggraceamarillo.com .

• Anna Street Church of Christ — 2310 Anna St., across from Olsen Park Elementary. Sunday: 9:45 a.m. – classes; 10:30 a.m. – Morning Worship. Wednesday: 6:45 p.m. – Song Practice; 7:35 p.m. – Evening Teaching. Visit http://www.annastreetchurch.org/ for more information.

• Arden Road Baptist Church — Sunday School, children's ministries and nurseries. Service times: Sundays, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school, 10:30 a.m., 6:30 p.m., Wednesdays, 7 p.m.

• Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church of Amarillo — worship/communion service is at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. The service is also available on the church’s website on Sunday evenings at https://www.beautifulsavioramarillo.org.videos.

• Bell Avenue Church of Christ Amarillo — 1600 Bell St. For more information, please contact the Bell Avenue Church of Christ at 806-355-2351 or visit our website, www.bellavenue.org .

• Bible Believers Baptist Church, 12,200 W Rockwell Rd. Services at 10 a.m.; Bible Study at 11 a.m. Preaching and Worship at 7 p.m. On Wednesday at 7 p.m., prayer meeting and Bible Study. On Friday at 7 p.m., Youth Night. Services streamed on our website biblebelieversbaptist.com . Call 806-499-3231 for more information.

• Central Church of Christ —Join us on Sundays for class at 9 a.m. and worship at 10:15 a.m. You’ll find us in person at 1401 S. Madison St. and online at www.amarillocentral.org.

• Christ Covenant Presbyterian Church — Morning and evening worship services.

• Christian Heritage Church - 900 S Nelson St. Service times are Sunday at 9:45 a.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m. For more, email info@chcamarillo.com .

• The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — 2101 N. Coulter St.

• The Colonies Church of Christ — 4500 Wesley Road, Amarillo, TX 79119. Please join us Sundays for Bible class at 9:30 a.m. and worship service at 10:30 a.m. Any questions, call 806-355-7303. For more information visit our website at: thecolonies.org

• Coulter Road Baptist Church — 4108 S. Coulter St. Sunday school at 9:15 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship is streamed on our website, www.coulterbc.com. Contact info: 806-352-5278.

• Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1400 Wolflin Ave., Amarillo, TX 79109. We invite visitors to join us each Sunday morning. Sunday School begins at 9 a.m., and our worship service begins at 10 a.m. We gather to give praise to the only true and living God, revealed to us as One God in Three Persons - Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Our goal is to rejoice before the Lord as we begin a new week with prayer, singing and hearing the Word read and proclaimed. With the help of God, we support one another in prayer and come together in times of joy and suffering. We challenge one another to live as children of God in our daily lives and reach out to the world beyond our doors. We believe the Christian life is the most rewarding, demanding, and fulfilling life possible. During worship, we have devices that assist in one hearing the service. Please join us! We are home to two other congregations - Cross Timbers and Grace Communion International. We also house "The Word at Work" - a mission to Belize. You can call us at 806-376-5244.

• "The Cross" in Groom, Texas — Information: Cross Ministry – Jason Eugea, 806-248-9006.

• First Baptist Church — Gathering at 12th and Tyler. Sunday morning worship service times are 8:30 and 11 a.m., with Bible study for all ages at 9:45 a.m. Sunday evening worship meets at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary.

• First Christian Church — 3001 Wolflin Ave. Sunday school at 9 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. FCC Facebook page: facebook.com/FirstChristianAmarillo , FCC YouTube channel: youtube.com/channel/UCkyDAlGKrx82S5qCbiBlS_g

• First Presbyterian Church of Amarillo — 1100 S. Harrison St. The church resumed its regular worship schedule on Aug. 25, offering three services with the same message but distinct music styles. The 8:30 a.m. Gospel service is led by Chuck Alexander and Andy Chase Cundiff. The 10:55 a.m. Traditional service is directed by Norman Goad, organist and composer, on one of the world’s largest organs. The 11:05 a.m. Contemporary service offers a casual setting with both older and newer Contemporary praise songs. Our 8:30 a.m. service is normally livestreamed. Sunday Community Groups begin at 9:45 a.m. for children, youth and adults. For more information, call the church office at 806-373-4242 or visit our website at firstpres.com. Check the website for changes in worship times.

• Grace Church — Grace Church was founded by Pastor Bill Gehm, his wife, and a small group of believers in 1985, and has grown over the past few decades into a much larger and diverse group of believers in Christ. We are Making Disciples verse by verse at the corner of Plains and Western (4111 Plains Blvd.) in an old grocery store, on the radio at 88.7FM with the Radio by Grace network, and online at GraceAmarillo.com. Service times are 9 & 11am on Sundays and 7pm on Wednesdays.

• Hillside Christian Churches — www.hillsideonline.com.

• Jenkins Chapel Baptist Church, 1801 N. Hughes St. For more info, please call 806 373 2576.

• Life.Church Amarillo — Located on the northwest corner of I-27 and Hollywood Road; services held at 10 and 11:30 a.m. Life.Church is made up of people from different backgrounds linked together by a common mission: leading people to become fully devoted followers of Christ. For more, see www.life.church/amarillo.

• The Loft Church — 4400 S. Georgia. Services at 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

• Messiah’s House — 6901 Bell St. Sunday morning services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. For more information, visit their website at https://mh.church .

• North Beacon Church of the Nazarene, 1601 N. Nelson St., 806-367-8544

• Olsen Park Church of Christ — invites you to visit our worship services and Bible studies at 4700 Andrews Ave., Amarillo, TX 79106, Sunday: 9 a.m. (short service), 9:30 a.m. (Bible class), 10:30 a.m. (worship); Wednesday: 7 p.m. (Bible class). For more information, go to www.olsenpark.com and Olsen Park Church of Christ on Facebook, or call 806-352-2809.

• Paramount Baptist Church — 3801 S. Western St. in Amarillo. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. with worship at 10:15 a.m. We also have a Spanish speaking service at 10:15 a.m. Visit www.paramount.org for more information.

• Pathpoint Fellowship Church, 6215 Canyon Drive, Amarillo, 79110, 806-463-7284.

• Pleasant Valley Methodist Church — 316 Valley Ave. Everyone is welcome at our Sunday worship service. Visit with us in person at 10 a.m.; Sunday School is at 9 a.m. From Bible class Wednesday at 5 p.m. to food cupboard, AISD ministry and outreach to the impoverished, there is a place for you. If you’d like more information, go to Pleasant Valley Methodist Church (Amarillo) on Facebook, or call (806) 383-3342. Mail us: info@yourpvumc.org .

• Polk Street Methodist Church — Please worship with us in person at 8:30 and 10:55 a.m. in our historic sanctuary at 1401 S. Polk St., or worship online with us at 10:55 a.m. at www.polkstreet.org or on our Facebook page. From Bible studies and small groups to exercise classes and outreach to the impoverished, there is a place for you. If you would like more information, please visit www.polkstreet.org and either email us or complete a contact form.

• Power Church — 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. (bilingual) Sunday service. Also Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

• Pray the City is a 501 (c)3 organization consisting of Christ followers from many denominations that meets monthly to pray scripturally over issues in Amarillo.

• Redeemer Presbyterian Church — 7603 77th Ave. Sunday school at 9:30 am, followed by worship service at 10:30 and evening worship service at 5 p.m. We offer live streaming on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHc6sCADFHQ6xD91jMxktfQ . Please visit our website at http://redeemeramarillo.com/ for more information.

• St. Luke Presbyterian Church — 3001 Bell St. The phone number of the church office is 806-355-6253, or visit the church’s website at stlukeamarillo.com for a link to the bulletin and live streaming videos.

• Sandell Drive In Theater, Clarendon — Sunday service at 10 a.m. Add in a beautiful Sunday drive out to Clarendon and experience church.

• South Georgia Baptist Church — 5209 S. Georgia St. You're invited to join us each Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for small group Bible study and at 10:30 a.m. for our morning worship service. Our 10:30 a.m. service streams live at sgbc.co/watch . Visit sgbc.co for more information.

• Southwest Church of Christ – Come see us Sunday for Bible class at 9:30 a.m. and for Worship at 10:30 a.m. A list of current classes can be found on our website: www.southwest.org.

• Trinity Fellowship — Family Worship and Prophetic Nights: Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Visit TFC.org/Sundays. Church online at 9 and 11 a.m. on all viewing platforms.

• Triumphant Truth Church, 1701 S Manhattan St.

• Valleyview Church of the Nazarene, 7601 S. Western St., 806-358-8829, https://www.facebook.com/vvnazarene/ , http://www.vvnaz.org/

• Washington Avenue Christian Church , 3800 S Washington St. Real people. Real grace. Real growth. Sunday services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Phone: (806) 352-1442. Visit their website, wacconline.org for more information.

• Westminster Presbyterian Church — Sundays at 10:30 a.m.; available to watch from the church’s website at wpcama.com, click on Sermons. Church is located at 2525 Wimberly Road.

