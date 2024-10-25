Open in App
    • Amarillo Globe-News

    Mayor Stanley clarifies 'extreme example' made in AEDC hypothetical question

    By Michael Cuviello, Amarillo Globe-News,

    2 days ago

    During Tuesday's city council meeting, Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley addressed concerns, clarifying his remarks made at the Oct. 8 city council meeting when questioning AEDC President Kevin Carter about discretional spending.

    Stanley began the meeting by acknowledging that his choice of words in the prior discussion might have been misunderstood. "I do have a clarification, and it fits under announcements," he said. "In relation to the previous meeting, where we had a pretty good discussion and debate back and forth, my wife could probably attest to this — there are times when I may use an extreme example to make my point."

    The controversy stemmed from Stanley’s earlier comments, where he posed a hypothetical scenario questioning whether the AEDC could alter directives set by the city council without approval. "You could choose to fund a membership to the KKK ... and you didn't ask for anyone's permission; nobody approved it," Stanley said at the time, highlighting potential gaps in oversight. He equated this with AEDC’s handling of a $100,000 budget line item for The RANGE, which he said was increased over three years without proper authorization.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sJKMj_0wLRBF3F00

    Carter responded to the question, saying it was an "irresponsible reference" when it was posed to him Oct. 8. Carter then defended the AEDC’s actions, stating that all decisions were made within ethical boundaries. "There's no way I would do that," Carter said, stressing that moral considerations guide their actions.

    Expanding on his previous remarks, Stanley explained Tuesday that the extreme example was intended to emphasize a point about the council’s directives to AEDC. "I was asking a very direct question to our AEDC director: Can you change what council has directed you to do?" he said. "So we directed for this membership, and can you take it to another membership or change the amount? The extremist example I used was meant to be taken in that form." He added that the example involved an organization that could be seen as offensive, which he acknowledged. "As a community, I think we would agree with that."

    Stanley emphasized that his intention was not to offend but to highlight the council's frustration over a lack of control. "I just want to give a clarification that I in no way intended, or meant for that to be taken the wrong way, you know, to that community," he said. "I was trying to make a point in a contested conversation." He expressed regret over how the message was received, stating, "When we take a step back and say, 'Hey, man, I apologize,' it’s important. If my statement was taken the wrong way, it’s my fault for not clarifying what I was trying to say."

    Stanley shared that three individuals had approached his office to express concern but sought clarification rather than escalate the issue. "They said, 'We don’t want to send a lot of emails or accuse anyone of racism. We’d just like to hear your perspective,'" he noted. He reiterated his commitment to better communication. "From up here, we look for those opportunities to do better and continue to get better at this," he said. "Words, once spoken, are out there, but you can always clarify them."

    When asked about Stanley’s remarks, Councilmember Tom Scherlen refrained from direct criticism but acknowledged the challenges of communication. “I’m the world’s worst about saying something and thinking, ‘I could have done that a lot better,’” Scherlen said. “But I’m glad he addressed it.”

    This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Mayor Stanley clarifies 'extreme example' made in AEDC hypothetical question

    Comments / 4

    Add a Comment
    Michael Hulen
    12h ago
    one of yall needs to get your butts to work and fix gene Howe park. we don't have time for this chit chat. listen to Cole, he's got sense.
    Just.a.Texas.girl
    1d ago
    Yeah he needed to clear this up.
    View all comments

