    Shelburne recalls enjoying a busy Halloween night with families trick-or-treating

    By By Gene Shelburne,

    2 days ago

    I had forgotten how much fun Halloween can be. Several years in a row I had to miss out on the trick-or-treating kids clustered at our front door, so I felt immensely blessed to be back at my homeowner’s post last Halloween night.

    Way back when I was a teenager, Halloween could be a scary time. Not because of ghosts and goblins, but because far too many older teens enjoyed the tricking far more than the treats. During some of those years, the Halloween vandalizing was almost out of control.

    I think that’s in the past now. At least in my neighborhood. Last Halloween I didn’t see any hooligans with spray paint and wrecking tools. But I did see a swarm of precious little rascals in an incredible assortment of costumes. And, except for the handful who were still young enough to be frightened by a gray-haired old man with a handful of candy, they seemed to be having a blast. Their giggles and squeals of delight still ring in my ears.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ct9tN_0wLQRWEz00

    It might surprise you to know how many of those three or four-year-old youngsters said a polite thank you when I dropped candy into their buckets. Somebody has been raising them well.

    As the caravan of candy beggars multiplied on our block, at first I got a bit apprehensive. Traffic on our street was still moving at a good pace, and some of the drivers headed home from work seemed to be unaware that so many little tykes were roaming the territory. Several times I saw a two or three-year-old skeleton or ghost dart across the street, and that scared me more than their costumes.

    But, when the kids went home and we turned off our lights, I reflected that the most reassuring thing about that holiday evening was seeing so many sensible, loving parents helping their little ones have so much fun. In an age when the nuclear family is being obliterated by the abandonment of Christian morals, it warmed my heart to see mothers and fathers helping their little ones stay safe while having a blast.

    Having so many precious kids coming to my door last Halloween helped me appreciate the time in Luke 18 when Jesus called the children to come surround him and said, “The Kingdom of God belongs to such as these.”

    Gene Shelburne is pastor emeritus of the Anna Street Church of Christ, 2310 Anna Street, Amarillo, Texas. Contact him at GeneShel@aol.com, or get his books and magazines at www.christianappeal.com. His column has run on the Faith page for four decades.

    This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Shelburne recalls enjoying a busy Halloween night with families trick-or-treating

