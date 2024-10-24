Open in App
    • Amarillo Globe-News

    Live updates: Week 9 Amarillo and Texas Panhandle high school football scores

    By Randall Sweet, Amarillo Globe-News,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RrcNX_0wJuTal900

    The Week 9 high school football slate in the Texas Panhandle features one of the biggest matchups of the season as Panhandle and Sunray square off in a battle of unbeaten teams.

    Elsewhere in the region, Hereford looks to rebound in a game against Dumas, while Muleshoe looks to continue its impressive 2024 campaign against a solid Slaton squad. Palo Duro and Plainview square off for a game that will have playoff implications in District 2-5A Division II.

    Aside from the aforementioned games, there are a number of big-time matchups throughout the area.

    Follow Amarillo Globe-News reporter Randall Sweet for coverage of Week 9 of the high school football season in Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle.

    Friday

    Panhandle at Sunray — Randall Sweet ( @RandallSweet5 )

    Follow Randall Sweet all season long for comprehensive coverage of Amarillo and Texas Panhandle sports .

    This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Live updates: Week 9 Amarillo and Texas Panhandle high school football scores

