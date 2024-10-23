Potter County Commissioner HR Kelly reflects on 16 years of service, re-election campaign

HR Kelly has served on the Potter County Commissioner’s Court for 16 years, with his first term beginning in 2009. Known by his initials, Kelly explains the origin of his nickname, tracing it back to his time in the military, where he opted for "HR" to replace his first name, which he was not a fan of.

Born in Woburn, Massachusetts, Kelly arrived in Amarillo in 1963 and has considered it home ever since. He fondly recalls his first impression of the area, citing the contrast in climate to his hometown. His service in the Air Force, which included a remote assignment in Alaska, only deepened his appreciation for Amarillo’s welcoming weather and community.

Kelly’s career in Amarillo began with the Amarillo Police Department, where he served for nearly 42 years before retiring in 2008. During his time on the force, Kelly worked his way up from patrol officer to sergeant, overseeing shifts and later becoming a detective. He was instrumental in establishing the department’s crime prevention unit, where he worked for several years and became a spokesperson for the police department.

Transitioning from law enforcement to politics was driven by Kelly's dissatisfaction with the actions of the previous commissioner. This led him to run for office, with a campaign built on grassroots engagement — going door-to-door to meet residents. His strategy proved successful, as he won his first election with nearly 64% of the vote. Since then, Kelly has faced minimal opposition, reflecting the community’s support for his leadership.

Addressing jail overcrowding

One of Kelly’s primary focuses is resolving the ongoing issue of overcrowding at the Potter County Jail. Currently, the county is forced to send inmates to other facilities, which incurs significant costs. Kelly notes that while a new jail unit has already been constructed, it remains unused due to staffing and budget limitations.

"We need to assess whether staffing that unit is feasible or if we should explore other solutions, such as expanding the jail," Kelly says. "Sending inmates to other counties costs us $75 per day, per inmate. That’s a temporary fix, not a sustainable one."

Kelly emphasizes that while addressing the overcrowding is urgent, any solution must be financially responsible to avoid unnecessary tax burdens on residents.

Economic development and infrastructure

Kelly also acknowledges the disparities in economic growth between different areas of Amarillo. Much of the recent development has been concentrated in Randall County, while areas in Potter County — such as North Heights and East Ridge — have seen slower growth. He believes there is untapped potential for businesses in these underserved areas.

"We need to create an environment where businesses want to establish themselves in the northern and eastern parts of Amarillo," Kelly explains. "Improving infrastructure and making it easier for developers to invest in these communities will foster economic growth."

Although he admits it's a challenging goal, Kelly believes the county commission can work with local developers to bring more economic opportunities to these neighborhoods, ultimately benefiting all of Potter County.

Crime and public safety

Kelly is also deeply concerned about the rise in fentanyl use and other drug-related crimes in Amarillo. He acknowledges that while the sheriff’s department plays a key role in addressing the issue, drug trafficking remains a significant problem.

"Fentanyl is becoming a real threat here, and it’s a tough battle for law enforcement," Kelly says. "We need to keep supporting the sheriff’s office and work more closely with surrounding counties to curb the spread of drugs."

Kelly stresses the importance of collaboration between city police, county officials, and regional law enforcement agencies to effectively address public safety concerns.

Tax policy and employee support

On the fiscal side, Kelly is committed to maintaining low taxes while ensuring county employees receive competitive compensation. "We’ve managed to keep taxes from increasing, which is something I’m proud of," Kelly notes. "At the same time, we’ve worked hard to provide good pay and benefits for our employees."

Although he would like to see further wage increases for county employees, Kelly understands the need for gradual progress. "We have to balance it out, but we’ve made real improvements in employee compensation."

Stance on abortion ordinance

When asked about the abortion ordinance recently proposed in Amarillo — which would impose a $10,000 fine on individuals assisting someone in seeking an abortion outside the city — Kelly expresses reservations. He opposes the idea of punishing people financially for supporting a decision they may not even agree with.

"I don’t think I would support that for Potter County," Kelly says. "It’s a difficult subject, and while I hope people consider alternatives like adoption, I don’t believe in penalizing someone for traveling out of state for an abortion. That’s a personal decision."

Though he personally discourages abortion, Kelly doesn’t think government or civil fines should be involved in such decisions.

Looking ahead

As Kelly seeks re-election, he identifies jail overcrowding, employee support, and keeping taxes low as his top priorities. He believes his experience, along with a strong connection to his constituents, positions him to continue serving the county effectively.

While he acknowledges the divisiveness of modern politics, Kelly says he focuses on serving all residents of his precinct, which stretches from Plains Boulevard to the Randall County line and from downtown to Coulter. Known for his direct engagement with the community, he remains committed to running a personal, transparent campaign.

"My goal is to keep doing what’s right for the people," Kelly says. "This will be my last term if I’m elected, and I want to leave things in great shape for the future."

As Election Day approaches, Kelly remains confident that his track record and dedication to the county will resonate with voters. When asked about term limits — a topic raised by his opponent — Kelly firmly believes the voters themselves set those limits.

"Term limits are determined by the voters," Kelly concludes. "They decide when you’ve done enough. I’ve always worked hard for this county, and I’m ready to keep doing it if they choose to keep me."

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Potter County Commissioner HR Kelly reflects on 16 years of service, re-election campaign