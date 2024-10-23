Open in App
    Panhandle football's Robinson, Sunray's Lujan battle in matchup between undefeated teams

    By Randall Sweet, Amarillo Globe-News,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3waACm_0wINwuuC00

    Two of the best teams in the Texas Panhandle will meet this week in a contest between a pair of the region's final unbeaten schools.

    As district play continues throughout the area, each game becomes more important in the hunt for a district title or a berth in the postseason.

    Here are the best Week 9 matchups in Amarillo and the surrounding areas.

    More: Texas high school football state rankings by Dave Campbell's Texas Football, Week 8

    More: Amarillo area high school football schedule, scores for Week 9

    More: Who should be the Happy State Bank High School Athlete of the Week?

    GAMES OF THE WEEK

    Panhandle (7-0, 2-0) at Sunray (7-0, 2-0)

    7 p.m. Friday, Bobcat Stadium

    The Panthers are fresh off a 69-12 victory over West Texas and will hit the road this week to take on an unbeaten Sunray team that defeated Highland Park 68-8 last Friday.

    The matchup features two of the top quarterbacks in the region, as Panhandle junior Broxton Robinson squares off against Bobcats' senior Armando Lujan . Both players are dual-threat signal callers who can beat defenses through the air and on the ground.

    Each star quarterback is also a starter on defense for their respective team. Robinson registered an interception in the Panthers' victory against West Texas, and Lujan notched three interceptions in Sunray's Week 5 win against Canadian.

    Despite the magnitude of the contest, Robinson said that the Panthers will treat their Week 9 showdown against the Bobcats just like any other game.

    "Just prepare hard on Monday, Tuesday Wednesday to get ready for that game," Robinson said. "(It's) just the next game. So, just play hard every game and the rest will take care of itself."

    In his second season as a starter, Robinson will be tasked with trying to move the ball against a Sunray defense that has allowed more than 20 points only once all season. On defense, Robinson and company square off with a Bobcats' offense that has scored 115 points in the last two weeks.

    Panhandle and Sunray sit in first and second place, respectively, in District 1-2A Division I after 2-0 starts in the league. With the Comanches holding third place following their loss to the Panthers, this Friday's battle at Bobcat Stadium will likely determine the district champion.

    "We're going to have to limit some mistakes," Panhandle coach Dane Ashley said after the Panthers win over West Texas. "We had a couple dropped balls down here, we got stopped on fourth down twice in the red zone, we had a turnover in the red zone. Those are things we can't do (against Sunray) and really, going forward."

    The Panthers and Bobcats' last meeting came on Oct. 25, 2019, when Panhandle downed Sunray 69-12. Even though the two teams haven't played in recent years, Ashley said that he has kept an eye on coach Wes Boatmun's team.

    The Bobcats reached the Class 2A Division II state semifinals in 2023 behind run of spectacular performances from Lujan before falling to Albany , which went onto win its second consecutive state title.

    "I've watched some Sunray," Ashley said. "I watched a lot of Sunray over the last two years, and they are a very good football team."

    Bushland (7-0, 0-0) at Shallowater (5-2, 0-0)

    7 p.m. Friday, Todd Field

    One of the region's few remaining unbeaten teams, the Falcons travel to Shallowater to begin District 1-3A Division I competition on Friday. Bushland scored more than 40 points in five of its first seven games, but will meet a tough Mustangs squad in Week 9.

    Welllington (5-2, 2-0) at Shamrock (5-2, 2-0)

    7 p.m. Friday, El Paso Field

    Two of the top teams in District 5-2A Division II square off as the Skyrockets travel to Shamrock to take on Philip Cook and a high-powered Irish offense. Both Wellington and Shamrock are coming off of big wins and will look to keep the momentum going on Friday.

    Randall (7-0, 2-0) at West Plains (4-3, 2-0)

    7 p.m. Friday, Happy State Bank Stadium

    Following a 2-3 start to the season, the Wolves have bounced back with wins over Canyon and Pampa to start District 2-4A Division I play. This week, West Plains will meet an undefeated Randall squad for the first time ever in a new rivalry between the two Canyon Independent School District programs.

    Dumas (3-4, 1-1) at Hereford (5-2, 1-1)

    7 p.m. Friday, Whiteface Stadium

    The Demons head into Friday night's contest fresh off a 35-9 victory over Canyon while the Herd lost a 41-34 thriller to Randall last week. Dumas aims to maintain its momentum while Hereford, quarterbacked by Texas baseball commit Kalub Ramirez, will look to get back on track this week.

    This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Panhandle football's Robinson, Sunray's Lujan battle in matchup between undefeated teams

