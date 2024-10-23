Open in App
    • Amarillo Globe-News

    Picks for all Week 9 high school football games in Amarillo, Texas Panhandle

    By Randall Sweet, Amarillo Globe-News,

    2 days ago

    Randall's picks Week 8: 22-9 (79.97%); 11-man: 18-5 (78.3%); 6-man: 4-4 (50%)

    Overall: 59-27 (68.6%); 11-man: 44-16 (73.3%) 6-man: 15-11 (57.7%)

    Here are Randall's picks for Week 9 of high school football in the Amarillo area.

    Thursday, Oct. 24

    District 5-1A Division I

    VALLEY at Silverton, 7:30 p.m.

    District 2-4A Division I

    Pampa at CANYON , 7 p.m.

    District 2-5A Division I

    Coronado at AMARILLO , 7 p.m.

    Friday, Oct. 25

    District 1-1A Division I

    Boys Ranch at BOOKER , 7 p.m.

    WILDORADO at Claude, 7 p.m.

    District 1-1A Division II

    Follett at MIAMI , 7:30 p.m.

    Lefors at GROOM , 7:30 p.m.

    District 2-1A Division I

    HAPPY at Springlake-Earth, 7 p.m.

    NAZARETH at Hart, 7 p.m.

    District 2-1A Division II

    Hedley at MOTLEY COUNTY , 7:30 p.m.

    District 1-2A Division I

    Highland Park at SPEARMAN , 7 p.m.

    PANHANDLE at Sunray, 7 p.m.

    Sanford-Fritch at WEST TEXAS , 7 p.m.

    District 1-2A Division II

    Vega at GRUVER , 7 p.m.

    Bovina at STRATFORD , 7 p.m.

    District 2-2A Division I

    New Deal at OLTON , 7 p.m.

    District 2-2A Division II

    Ralls at LOCKNEY , 7 p.m.

    District 5-2A Division II

    Clarendon at WHEELER , 7 p.m.

    MEMPHIS at Quanah, 7 p.m.

    WELLINGTON at Shamrock, 7 p.m.

    District 1-3A Division I

    BUSHLAND at Shallowater, 7 p.m.

    DALHART at River Road, 7 p.m.

    District 1-3A Division II

    Tulia at CANADIAN , 7 p.m.

    CHILDRESS at Dimmitt, 7 p.m.

    District 2-3A Division II

    MULESHOE at Slaton, 7 p.m.

    District 2-4A Division I

    Dumas at HEREFORD , 7 p.m.

    RANDALL at West Plains, 7 p.m.

    District 2-4A Division II

    Borger at ESTACADO , 7 p.m.

    Perryton at LEVELLAND , 7 p.m.

    District 2-5A Division I

    Lubbock High at CAPROCK , 7 p.m.

    Tascosa at ABILENE HIGH , 7 p.m.

    District 2-5A Division II

    Palo Duro at PLAINVIEW , 7 p.m.

    NON-DISTRICT

    Panhandle Christian Home Educators at KRESS , 7 p.m.

    This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Picks for all Week 9 high school football games in Amarillo, Texas Panhandle

