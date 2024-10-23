Randall's picks — Week 8: 22-9 (79.97%); 11-man: 18-5 (78.3%); 6-man: 4-4 (50%)

Overall: 59-27 (68.6%); 11-man: 44-16 (73.3%) 6-man: 15-11 (57.7%)

Here are Randall's picks for Week 9 of high school football in the Amarillo area.

Thursday, Oct. 24

District 5-1A Division I

VALLEY at Silverton, 7:30 p.m.

District 2-4A Division I

Pampa at CANYON , 7 p.m.

District 2-5A Division I

Coronado at AMARILLO , 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

District 1-1A Division I

Boys Ranch at BOOKER , 7 p.m.

WILDORADO at Claude, 7 p.m.

District 1-1A Division II

Follett at MIAMI , 7:30 p.m.

Lefors at GROOM , 7:30 p.m.

District 2-1A Division I

HAPPY at Springlake-Earth, 7 p.m.

NAZARETH at Hart, 7 p.m.

District 2-1A Division II

Hedley at MOTLEY COUNTY , 7:30 p.m.

District 1-2A Division I

Highland Park at SPEARMAN , 7 p.m.

PANHANDLE at Sunray, 7 p.m.

Sanford-Fritch at WEST TEXAS , 7 p.m.

District 1-2A Division II

Vega at GRUVER , 7 p.m.

Bovina at STRATFORD , 7 p.m.

District 2-2A Division I

New Deal at OLTON , 7 p.m.

District 2-2A Division II

Ralls at LOCKNEY , 7 p.m.

District 5-2A Division II

Clarendon at WHEELER , 7 p.m.

MEMPHIS at Quanah, 7 p.m.

WELLINGTON at Shamrock, 7 p.m.

District 1-3A Division I

BUSHLAND at Shallowater, 7 p.m.

DALHART at River Road, 7 p.m.

District 1-3A Division II

Tulia at CANADIAN , 7 p.m.

CHILDRESS at Dimmitt, 7 p.m.

District 2-3A Division II

MULESHOE at Slaton, 7 p.m.

District 2-4A Division I

Dumas at HEREFORD , 7 p.m.

RANDALL at West Plains, 7 p.m.

District 2-4A Division II

Borger at ESTACADO , 7 p.m.

Perryton at LEVELLAND , 7 p.m.

District 2-5A Division I

Lubbock High at CAPROCK , 7 p.m.

Tascosa at ABILENE HIGH , 7 p.m.

District 2-5A Division II

Palo Duro at PLAINVIEW , 7 p.m.

NON-DISTRICT

Panhandle Christian Home Educators at KRESS , 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Picks for all Week 9 high school football games in Amarillo, Texas Panhandle