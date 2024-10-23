David Martinez challenges HR Kelly in Potter County Commissioner Precinct 1

David Martinez, a former Democratic Chair and longtime educator, is running for Potter County Commissioner Precinct 1, aiming to unseat 16-year incumbent HR Kelly. If elected, Martinez would be the first Hispanic person and educator to represent this precinct, bringing fresh perspectives and leadership to the role.

Motivation to run

Martinez decided to run after seeing that Kelly had not been challenged in 16 years. “Eventually, someone’s going to have to take that seat over; he can’t hold on to it forever,” Martinez said. “Now’s the right time, and I’m ready to step up and do the job.”

He believes his background and experience will offer a new approach to local government. “It’s important to bring diverse perspectives to the Commissioner’s Court,” he added.

Priorities if elected

Martinez’s top priority is to engage more directly with the community. He plans to host quarterly town halls — something he says Kelly has never done. "In 16 years, Mr. Kelly has never hosted a town hall. I want to change that," he said, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability.

Martinez is also committed to term limits, vowing to serve no more than two terms if elected. “People want elected officials to commit to a certain number of terms, and that’s something I’m going to push for.”

In a move to give back to the community, Martinez plans to donate a portion of his salary to create scholarships for students at Tascosa High School. “I’m planning to contribute about $4,000, which could help support local students’ education,” he explained.

Expanding the tax base and economic development

Expanding the county's tax base is a key priority for Martinez. “We need to attract more businesses and bring jobs to Potter County,” he said. He pointed out that much of the recent growth has been concentrated in Randall County, while Potter has lagged behind. Martinez wants local graduates to have more opportunities to stay and work in the area.

“We need to align the skills of our graduates from Amarillo College and West Texas A&M with the jobs being offered here. That starts with ensuring businesses are drawn to Potter County, not just Randall,” he said.

Martinez suggests offering tax abatements to local small businesses rather than just large corporations. “We know local businesses are more likely to reinvest in the community, so why not give them the same incentives?” he said.

Addressing jail overcrowding

Jail overcrowding is another pressing issue Martinez aims to tackle. “We’re currently paying $73 per day to send inmates to other facilities, and that’s not sustainable,” he said.

Martinez believes the solution lies in improving the legal process to speed up case resolutions. “The public defender’s office has maintained a steady pipeline of attorneys, and the courts need to follow suit. We need to recruit and retain more attorneys so cases are processed more efficiently,” he explained.

While acknowledging that jail expansion might be inevitable, Martinez emphasized the importance of addressing the root causes of overcrowding. “If we have to expand, let’s make sure we’re not repeating this process in another five years. We need long-term solutions.”

Enhancing community safety

With rising crime rates, particularly drug-related offenses, Martinez advocates for a balanced approach to law enforcement and community engagement. “There needs to be accountability, but we also need stronger relationships between officers and the community,” he said.

He suggests expanding neighborhood policing programs to build consistency and trust. “If officers are consistently present, they become trusted figures, and that helps build community ties,” Martinez added.

Martinez also emphasized the importance of equipping law enforcement with the right tools, such as license plate readers to combat theft. “We need to ensure that our agencies have what they need, but also focus on issues like substance abuse and mental health that drive crime,” he said.

Stance on abortion ordinance

Martinez opposes the proposed abortion travel ban on Amarillo’s ballot, which would penalize those assisting someone in seeking an abortion out of state. “It’s overreach, plain and simple. This ordinance is the opposite of what conservatives claim to stand for — small government and personal freedom,” he said.

He expressed concern that if the measure fails in Amarillo, it could be pushed at the county level. “I’d oppose it in Potter County. It infringes on people’s rights, and I don’t think it aligns with the values of our community,” he added.

Improving quality of life and infrastructure

Martinez believes enhancing the quality of life for residents is essential. He pointed to the development of the Cross Bar Ranch as a potential asset, comparing its impact to Palo Duro Canyon. “It’s like having a state park in our backyard, and it could generate millions for the local economy while providing more recreational opportunities,” he said.

On infrastructure, Martinez acknowledges the challenges. “Parts of Potter County have been left behind in terms of development. The city often waits for businesses to move in before improving roads and utilities. I’d like to see the county play a more active role by improving infrastructure ahead of time,” he explained.

Martinez has lived in the Texas Panhandle most of his life. A graduate of West Texas A&M, he has dedicated his career to service. He started at the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon, later moving into education. He currently teaches middle school science at Bowie Middle School, where he sponsors the state-recognized student council and science club, and coaches soccer. “I’ve spent the last 20 years serving this community, and I want to continue doing so in a bigger way,” Martinez said.

In this race, he knows he needs support from both Democratic and Republican voters. “It’s been 16 years since this precinct had a chance to vote for a new commissioner. I think people are ready for change,” he said.

Martinez believes his energy, commitment, and focus on community engagement set him apart. “I have the motivation and drive to not just do this job, but to excel in it,” he said.

He added that town halls would be central to his approach if elected, ensuring constituents remain informed and engaged: “An informed and active electorate leads to a better community. That’s the kind of leadership I want to provide.”

As Election Day approaches, Martinez hopes voters see his campaign as an opportunity for change. “I’m ready to serve, and I’m asking the people of Precinct 1 to give me that chance. It’s time for new voices and new leadership.”

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: David Martinez challenges HR Kelly in Potter County Commissioner Precinct 1