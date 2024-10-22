Who should be the Happy State Bank High School Athlete of the Week?

The high school volleyball regular season enters its final week, high school football is in full swing and regional cross country meets are under way. Several standouts are among the nominees for the Happy State Bank High School Athlete of the Week.

The Globe-News is taking weekly nominations and will release a list of finalists for the High School Athlete of the Week each Tuesday.

Students in all varsity sports are eligible and can only be named Athlete of the Week one time per season, per sport, and athletes from one school cannot win more than three consecutive weeks.

The poll will close on Thursday and the winners will be announced Friday each week.

Nominations are due by 5 p.m. Saturday and can be submitted through email at sports@amarillo.com, by messaging the Globe-News through its Facebook page, or on Twitter @amarilloglobe.

Take a moment to look at some of the top performances in the last week and vote on amarillo.com.

This Week's Finalists

Addy Bristow, Canyon girls cross country — Bristow won the Region I-4A cross country championship on Monday, running the race in 11:08.00 to give the Eagles individual champions on the boys and girls side. Bristow's performance also helped the Eagles a victory at the Regional Cross Country Meet.

Payton Cash, Amarillo High volleyball — Cash tallied 33 assists, eight digs, three blocks and three aces in two matches last week, helping the Sandies remain undefeated in District 3-5A.

Philip Cook, Shamrock football — Cook threw for 173 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while also racking up 124 yards rushing and four touchdowns on eight carries. The senior signal-caller also notched an interception on defense.

Bella Jaime, Farwell girls cross country — At the Region I-2A cross country meet on Monday, Jaime took first place in the individual race with a time of 12:07.60, finishing 11 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. Jaime's victory helped the Steers finish in second place as a team and advance to the State Cross Country Meet.

Lathan Lewter, Canyon boys cross country — Lewter won the Region I-4A cross country championship on Monday, running the race in 15:22.20 to beat the second-place finisher by more than 26 seconds. Lewter's performance also helped the Eagles take home the team championship at the Regional Cross Country Meet.

Nathan Martens, Muleshoe football — Martens had another incredible offensive performance in the Mules' win against Littlefield, tallying 374 yards passing and three touchdowns while throwing one interception. On the ground, the senior added 142 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

CC Murillo, West Plains volleyball — Murillo registered 43 assists last week for the Wolves, leading West Plains to victories against Hereford and Perryton.

Broxton Robinson, Panhandle football — Robinson led the Panthers offense in a big win against West Texas, completing nine of his 14 pass attempts for 152 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, the junior quarterback ran the ball 18 times for 235 yards and three more touchdowns. Robinson also added an interception on defense.

Submit nominees, with stats, honors and accolades from the previous week by Saturday each week to sports@amarillo.com

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Who should be the Happy State Bank High School Athlete of the Week?