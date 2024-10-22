Take a look at the top performers for high school volleyball matches played in and around Amarillo from Oct. 15-19.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Coaches may submit stats to sports@amarillo.com

Tessica Deanda, Highland Park

In a win against West Texas, Deanda tallied 14 kills, 12 assists, 12 digs and five aces.

Bennett Rea, Amarillo

Rea helped the Sandies stay unbeaten in District 3-5A with 34 assists, eight digs and two aces.

Payton Cash, Amarillo

Cash had 33 assists, eight digs, three blocks and three aces in Amarillo High's wins over Lubbock High and Tascosa.

Realitee Brisco, Borger

Brisco helped Borger go 1-1 last week, notching 29 digs, three assists and one kill in matches against Pampa and Dumas.

Emilee Bridges, Borger

Bridges tallied 30 assists, eight digs, four kills and one ace against Pampa and Dumas.

Alainna Bellino, Canyon

Bellino helped lead Canyon to a 1-1 record last week with 34 assists and two aces against Perryton and Randall.

Landri Jay, Canyon

Jay chipped in 29 digs and two aces for Canyon in matches against Perryton and Randall.

Cali McKinley, Canyon

McKinley had a solid all-around performance for Canyon against Perryton and Randall, tallying 27 digs, 13 kills and two aces.

CC Murillo, West Plains

Murillo led the the Wolves offense with 43 assists in wins over Hereford and Perryton.

AJ Norman, West Plains

Norman also helped lead West Plains to a 2-0 performance last week with 34 digs.

Bella Wineberg, West Plains

Wineberg chipped in 27 assists against Hereford and Perryton.

Libby Miller, Tascosa

Miller helped the Rebels to a 1-1 record last week with 38 assists.

Kassidy Langeland, Tascosa

Langeland registered 26 digs and two aces against Monterey and Amarillo.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: High school volleyball top performers: Amarillo High dominant in district, results, more