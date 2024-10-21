Amarillo League of Women Voters host education forum

The League of Women Voters of Amarillo recently hosted a forum to discuss Proposition A, a measure that could declare Amarillo a "sanctuary city for the unborn." Held on Thursday at the Virgil Patterson Auditorium of the Amarillo National Bank, the forum covered the legal, medical, and ethical ramifications of the proposition, which, if passed, would criminalize aiding or abetting abortions — even if they occur in states where abortion remains legal. The ordinance also empowers private citizens to sue individuals suspected of assisting with an abortion, with potential fines starting at $10,000. A contentious provision would even restrict residents from traveling out of state for abortion services.

Panelists from various fields, including healthcare and law, debated the far-reaching impacts of Proposition A, though no supporters of the ordinance participated despite invitations. The absence of proponents left certain viewpoints unaddressed, according to organizers, who emphasized the importance of balanced discussion.

On the same evening, Conservatives of Texas hosted a separate educational event titled "Abortion Hurts Women Voters" at the Comanche Trail Church of Christ. This conservative alternative was intended to provide a platform for the pro-life perspective, featuring speakers such as Tamra Axworthy, Kelly Lester, Mayra Rodriguez, Shonda Rodriguez, Robin Ross, and attorney Mike Seibel. The event focused on promoting the argument that abortion harms women and encouraged Amarillo residents to support Proposition A.

Medical implications

Dr. Richard McKay, an orthopedic surgeon, warned at the Amarillo League event that Proposition A could severely disrupt healthcare in Amarillo. He stressed that the ordinance threatens the sanctity of the doctor-patient relationship by forcing physicians to prioritize legal risks over patient care. "Proposition A could erode trust between doctors and patients, potentially leading to life-altering decisions made out of fear rather than medical necessity," Dr. McKay said.

He also highlighted how the ordinance could conflict with HIPAA regulations, as lawsuits could compel doctors to reveal confidential patient information. "HIPAA exists to protect patient privacy," he explained. "If sued under this ordinance, physicians might be forced to disclose sensitive details, an invasion of privacy that no doctor should have to face."

Dr. McKay further noted that the medical community, including many who oppose abortion, is concerned about the intrusion of politics into healthcare. "Even pro-life doctors are raising red flags," he said. "This isn’t about personal beliefs — it’s about keeping healthcare decisions in the hands of medical professionals, not politicians."

Legal concerns

Attorney Ryan Brown delved into the legal uncertainties surrounding Proposition A, arguing that it overreaches the city's authority and could trigger a surge of meritless lawsuits. He explained that the ordinance enables private citizens to sue anyone they suspect of aiding an abortion, even if the procedure takes place out of state.

"This ordinance could open the door to a flood of lawsuits, many without legal standing," Brown said. He referred to a case in San Antonio where a similar lawsuit under Texas Senate Bill 8 (SB8) was dismissed because the plaintiff had no direct stake in the outcome. "The same thing is likely to happen here," he added.

Brown also voiced concerns about the ordinance allowing multiple lawsuits for the same act. "If someone wins one case, another person can file a new lawsuit over the same incident, creating a never-ending legal nightmare meant to intimidate and harass," he warned.

Reproductive rights and privacy

Lindsay London, co-founder of the Amarillo Reproductive Freedom Alliance, focused on the ordinance’s privacy concerns and its broader impact on reproductive rights. She argued that Proposition A would further stigmatize individuals seeking abortions, driving them to seek care in isolation.

“This isn’t just about restricting access to abortion — it’s about invading privacy and controlling personal health decisions,” London said. She emphasized that Texas already has some of the strictest abortion laws in the nation, and this ordinance would only add more layers of fear and intimidation for those seeking care.

London also pointed to the ordinance’s potential for abuse through repeated lawsuits. “This is a tool for harassment, especially against vulnerable individuals,” she said, urging voters to reject the proposition to protect Amarillo’s values of privacy and autonomy.

A broader agenda

Throughout the discussion, panelists framed Proposition A as part of a larger statewide movement to limit abortion access. Dr. McKay stated that while Amarillo has never had an abortion clinic, the ordinance could still have a chilling effect on healthcare providers and deter doctors from practicing in the area.

London expanded on this, noting that Amarillo’s proximity to states like Colorado and New Mexico — where abortion remains legal — makes it a critical access point for residents seeking care across state lines. “This ordinance isn’t just about Amarillo — it’s about blocking access to legal abortion services in neighboring states,” she said.

Lack of opposition participation

The League of Women Voters of Amarillo expressed disappointment that no supporters of Proposition A chose to join their panel, despite several invitations. They had hoped to facilitate a balanced discussion, but supporters instead opted for a separate event hosted by Conservatives of Texas. This pro-life event, titled "Abortion Hurts Women Voters," featured a lineup of speakers with diverse experiences in the abortion debate, emphasizing their belief that abortion negatively affects women.

According to Conservatives of Texas, their event was announced on September 26, weeks before the League of Women Voters revealed their panelists. They viewed the League's panel as "stacked" against the ordinance, with participants like Attorney Ryan Brown, Dr. Richard McKay, and nurse Lindsay London, all of whom had publicly opposed Proposition A. Citing this perceived imbalance, the pro-life groups opted out of participation in the League's forum.

“We made several attempts to bring supporters of Proposition A into the conversation,” said a representative from the League. “It’s unfortunate they chose not to participate, especially on an issue that’s so divisive and important.”

Call to action

As the forum concluded, panelists urged the community to educate themselves and participate in the upcoming vote. Dr. McKay reiterated that Proposition A is about more than being for or against abortion; it’s about protecting healthcare integrity and ensuring that local governments don’t overstep their bounds.

“Our community deserves a healthcare system that puts patients first, not politics,” McKay said. “Proposition A risks creating a hostile environment for healthcare providers and could make it harder for residents to get the care they need.”

London echoed this sentiment, calling on voters to reject the measure. “This ordinance is an attack on our privacy and our autonomy,” she said. “We need to stand together to protect our rights and our community.”

The League of Women Voters plans to continue educating the public ahead of the vote, with early voting on Proposition A beginning Monday.

