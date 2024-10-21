Amarillo area high school football schedule, scores for Week 9

After an eventful week of high school football in the Texas Panhandle, there are just three weeks left in the regular season.

With the playoffs looming, Week 9 features a number of intriguing contests in and around the Amarillo area. Friday night will see two unbeaten teams clash as Broxton Robinson leads Panhandle against Sunray and Armando Lujan. Elsewhere, Wellington takes on Shamrock in a battle between two of the region's top Class 2A squads.

In Class 4A, Hereford looks to rebound from a loss to Randall against Dumas, who is fresh off a big district win over Canyon. Palo Duro heads to Plainview for a game against the Bulldogs that will have huge playoff implications in District 2-5A Division II.

Here is a look at the entire Week 9 high school football schedule for Amarillo and the surrounding areas.

Thursday, Oct. 24

District 5-1A Division I

Valley at Silverton, 7:30 p.m.

District 2-4A Division I

Pampa at Canyon, 7 p.m.

District 2-5A Division I

Coronado at Amarillo, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25

District 1-1A Division I

Boys Ranch at Booker, 7 p.m.

Wildorado at Claude, 7 p.m.

District 1-1A Division II

Follett at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Lefors at Groom, 7:30 p.m.

District 2-1A Division I

Happy at Springlake-Earth, 7 p.m.

Nazareth at Hart, 7 p.m.

District 2-1A Division II

Hedley at Motley County, 7:30 p.m.

District 1-2A Division I

Highland Park at Spearman, 7 p.m.

Panhandle at Sunray, 7 p.m.

Sanford-Fritch at West Texas, 7 p.m.

District 1-2A Division II

Vega at Gruver, 7 p.m.

Bovina at Stratford, 7 p.m.

District 2-2A Division I

New Deal at Olton, 7 p.m.

District 2-2A Division II

Ralls at Lockney, 7 p.m.

District 5-2A Division II

Clarendon at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Quanah, 7 p.m.

Wellington at Shamrock, 7 p.m.

District 1-3A Division I

Bushland at Shallowater, 7 p.m.

Dalhart at River Road, 7 p.m.

District 1-3A Division II

Tulia at Canadian, 7 p.m.

Childress at Dimmitt, 7 p.m.

District 2-3A Division II

Muleshoe at Slaton, 7 p.m.

District 2-4A Division I

Dumas at Hereford, 7 p.m.

Randall at West Plains, 7 p.m.

District 2-4A Division II

Borger at Estacado, 7 p.m.

Perryton at Levelland, 7 p.m.

District 2-5A Division I

Lubbock High at Caprock, 7 p.m.

Tascosa at Abilene High, 7 p.m.

District 2-5A Division II

Palo Duro at Plainview, 7 p.m.

NON-DISTRICT

Panhandle Christian Home Educators at Kress, 7 p.m.

