This week's community news includes Wildcat Bluff hike, Halloween extravaganza

AISD shares policy for assistance with children's meals

The Amarillo Independent School District this week announced its policy for providing free and reduced price meals for children under the National School Breakfast and Lunch Programs. A copy of the policy may be reviewed by any interested party at the Food Service Office room 223 in the Amarillo ISD building at 7200 I-40 West Amarillo, TX, 79106. The following criteria will be used to determine a child’s eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits.

Eligibility for those households that qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income will need to provide the following information:

List the names of all household members.

The amount and source of the income received by each household member.

The last four digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application. If the adult who signs the meal application does not have a Social Security number the box I do not have a social security number must be checked.

The application must be signed by an adult household member.

A child’s status such as foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster.

A child’s enrollment in Head Start or Even Start.

Categorical or Automatic eligibility households’ receiving SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) formerly the Food Stamp Program or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR).

Individuals filling out the meal application will need to provide the following: List of children’s names in AISD; SNAP, TANF, or FDPIR eligibility determination number (EDG) on a meal application; and an adult household member must sign the meal application.

Amarillo ISD (Child Nutrition Department) is working with local agencies to identify children who are categorically and program eligible. Amarillo ISD (Child Nutrition Department) will notify the households of these children that they do not need to complete and application. Any household that does not receive a letter and feels it should have (or wishes to decline benefits) should contact the Child Nutrition Department at 806-326-1266.

Applications may be submitted anytime during the school year. Online meal applications are available at https://www.schoolcafe.com or download the free Schoolcafe app on a smartphone or tablet. Paper applications are available at each school’s cafeteria; during school registration, cafeteria staff will be available to answer questions about meal applications.

Parents wishing to make a formal appeal for a hearing on a decision may make a request either orally or in writing to: Personnel Manager, 7200 I-40 West, Amarillo, TX 79106, 806-326-1265.

Legacy at Town Square hosting Halloween extravaganza

Calling all little ghouls and goblins: The Legacy at Town Square is brewing up a frightfully fun evening at their annual Boo Bash on Wednesday, Oct. 30. This family-friendly Halloween extravaganza, to be held 5-7 p.m., promises an evening filled with tricks, treats, and festive delights for all ages.

Join the fun as The Legacy, located at 9700 Hillside Rd. in Amarillo, transforms into a whimsical Halloween wonderland, where residents and staff have been conjuring up creative games, delicious snacks, and loads of prizes that will put a spell on you. Families are invited to come dressed in their most creative costumes and enjoy a night of Halloween fun. With a treasure trove of games, tasty treats, and plenty of opportunities for spooky selfies, this event is not to be missed.

Amarillo’s Opportunity School receives national recognition for three Certified Nature Explore Classrooms

Lincoln, Neb. — As announced Oct. 15, Opportunity School’s Edwards Campus, located at 406 S. Osage St. in Amarillo, has earned recognition as Certified Nature Explore Classrooms from the Nature Explore program, which is a division of nonprofit Dimensions Educational Research Foundation.

This certification confers on Opportunity School-Edwards Campus a number of benefits, including membership in an ever-expanding network of more than 550 like-minded spaces. Certified Nature Explore Classrooms foster highly effective, nature-based outdoor learning. These unique outdoor classrooms offer interactive, open-ended materials and elements that allow them to use their creativity, imaginations and initiative.

“When we built the Edwards Campus, our outdoor spaces were left blank slates because we had a dream of creating a more engaging outdoor space in the future,” explains Opportunity School Executive Director Jill Goodrich. “We are excited to have had the expertise in creating these amazing spaces with Nature Explore, a nationally recognized authority in outdoor learning environments.”

More information about Opportunity School-Edwards Campus may be found at https://certified.natureexplore.org/opportunity-school-edwards-campus-outdoorclassrooms/ . For more information on the school, visit www.opportunityschool.com .

Echoes of the Past: A Haunting History at Wildcat Bluff Discovery Center

Step back in time and uncover the mysteries of Texas' eerie past at Wildcat Bluff Discovery Center with the program Echoes of the Past: A Haunting History on Sunday, Oct. 20. The afternoon begins at 2 p.m. with Erin Frigo as she unravels the chilling origins of werewolves, witch's trinkets, and Texas ghost towns.

Then, at 3 p.m., embark on a guided history hike led by Dr. Paul Katz. This 2.3-mile hike explores six historic sites dating from 1840 to 1960. Starting at the Gilvin Education Building, the route takes you through the bluff, down to the windmill, and along the base of the bluff. Participants will receive maps and spend time at each site to discuss its historical significance. The hike will also include a special detour off the main trail into the West Amarillo Creek channel to visit one of the sites.

Participants should wear sturdy shoes, bring water, and wear a hat for protection from the sun. The event is included with general admission or Wildcat Bluff membership. Follow Wildcat Bluff on Facebook and Instagram for updates, or visit www.dhdc.org for more information about this and other upcoming events.

Bringing hope and healing to Amarillo: The Hope & Healing Place presents 'Hope for the Holidays'

The Hope & Healing Place, a safe place for comfort and support for children, their families, and individuals who are grieving, has announced its upcoming event, "Hope for the Holidays." The event will be held 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Hope & Healing Place, located at 1721 S Tyler St. in Amarillo.

The holiday season, traditionally a time of joy and celebration, can be especially challenging for those who have experienced the death of a significant person. At "Hope for the Holidays," HHP offers a safe and understanding environment for individuals and families to find comfort, share experiences, and learn how to cope with the unique challenges and grief this time of year can bring. The event is free and open to the public; for those younger than 18, an adult companion is welcome.

The evening will feature "Tradition and Celebration After Death" themes, blending the comforting familiarity of holiday traditions with the power of shared experiences. It will be a night of refreshments, great discussions, and activities. There will be encouragement on how to adapt to traditions and celebrate the reality of the season you are presently experiencing. For further information, please contact HHP via email at programs@hhpamarillo.org , via phone at (806) 371-8998 ext. 4, or follow them on social media.

Panhandle PBS hosts Savor the Goods: Elevated Comfort Food with Chef Jessica Higgins

Panhandle PBS is excited to bring the community the final Savor the Goods dinner of 2024, featuring a menu of locally sourced, elevated comfort food from Chef Jessica Higgins of Girasol Café and Bakery. The event takes place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at Reed Beverage, located at 3701 SE 25th Ave. in Amarillo.

Higgins grew up in a family of cooks and always wanted to be in the kitchen. In 2016, she opened Girasol Café and Bakery where she enjoys creating quirky dishes and classically inspired pastries. She has a passion for the right processes, details and ingredients to make things inspired, local and the “Girasol” way – values that are reflected in the menu she and her team have crafted for the night. To get things started, guests can look forward to a canape trio, veggie platter and blackened catfish succotash with greens and a blackberry vinaigrette. Then, butter poached potato with raclette and shoestring potatoes, country-fried steak with beef from Fortenberry Land and Cattle and collard greens. The night will end with dessert, a peach tart with lavender ice cream.

For Panhandle PBS, this event is about more than a great meal and great ingredients; it’s about celebrating the chefs and the work they do in the community. Tickets for this event are on sale now and are $75 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit panhandlePBS.org/SavorTheGoods or call our office at (806)371-5479.

WT Family Weekend set for Oct. 25-27

CANYON — West Texas A&M University will celebrate its Family of the Year during upcoming Family Weekend festivities, which runs Oct. 25 to 27. Pre-registration is not required; check-in locations are available online.

Students have nominated their loved ones for Family of the Year via short essays. Winners will be announced during an invitation-only brunch at 9 a.m. Oct. 26.

Family Weekend activities will include opportunities to meet faculty members, attend WT soccer and volleyball games, and take part in the Countdown to Kickoff Block Party tailgating events before WT’s game against the University of Texas–Permian Basin in Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium. Registered families also can take advantage of free admission to Virgil Henson Activities Center, Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum and Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

Maxwell's Fall Festival open weekends through Nov. 3

There's still time to catch the Maxwell's Fall Festival, open Saturday and Sundays through Nov. 3. Hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays and 1-7 p.m. Sundays.

For its 17th season, Maxwell's Pumpkin Farm is celebrating 75 years of "Peanuts" with Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Linus and the Great Pumpkin in a giant maze. Saturdays also feature fireworks shows to enjoy along with fall treats and drinks. More than 80 acres of Maxwell’s farmland has transformed into a Fall Festival with more than 30 attractions, from games and activities to hayrides, mazes and more.

To get the farm, go east on McCormick from I-27 and turn left on Bell going North. For more information and ticket prices, visit maxwellspumpkinfarm.com .

Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle joins national campaign to promote network's life-giving work

Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle (CCTXP) is joining with the Catholic Charities network nationwide to participate in We Are There, a national awareness campaign highlighting the life-giving services provided by local Catholic Charities agencies.

“This is a great opportunity to share our mission with the entirety of the Texas panhandle,” said CCTXP Executive Director Jeff Gulde in a news release. “Any chance we get to help more people and connect them with the services they need to live a better life, we’ll take it every time.”

For 92 years, CCTXP has been supporting its neighbors across the Texas Panhandle, from helping seniors and the disabled put food on their tables through the Interfaith Hunger Project, to helping new and expectant families get the pre-natal and post-natal care they need through Joseph’s Project.

The work CCTXP does is mirrored by services provided at Catholic Charities agencies around the country. There are 168 independent Catholic Charities agencies and 3,900 collective locations spread out across the United States and its five territories. Collectively, the Catholic Charities network served more than 15 million people last year and provided more than 30 million meals to those in need.

Catholic Charities USA organized and launched the We Are There campaign, which will raise awareness for the work of Catholic Charities through a variety of national and local media outlets over the coming months. To learn more, visit WeAreThere.US. For more on Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, see their website at www.cctxp.org or follow them on Facebook.

