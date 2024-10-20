Open in App
    Amarillo Globe-News

    Amarillo Symphony renews contract with Music Director George Jackson

    By Kristina Wood, Amarillo Globe-News,

    2 days ago

    The Amarillo Symphony has renewed the contract of Music Director George Jackson for another three years, the symphony announced this week.

    This announcement "comes after two highly successful seasons and the celebration of the Orchestra's historic centennial with Maestro Jackson at the helm, who began in September 2022," a news release says. The Amarillo Symphony said this renewed partnership promises continued artistic growth and exciting performances for the local orchestra and its audiences.

    "It is an enormous privilege to renew my tenure as Music Director of the Amarillo Symphony," Jackson said in the release. "The connection I have with the Orchestra's incredible musicians is truly special, and I am honored to collaborate with them in making music of the highest quality. I am particularly grateful for the unwavering support of the Texas Panhandle community. To witness their continued enthusiasm and generosity, especially after celebrating a century of the Amarillo Symphony, is truly inspiring. Following an enriching centenary season, I eagerly anticipate many more years of creating extraordinary music together."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMCvv_0wEOeC9P00

    For 100 years and counting, the Amarillo Symphony has been a cultural force in the Texas Panhandle. From its humble beginnings in 1924, the Symphony has grown into a renowned orchestra, captivating audiences with inspiring performances that showcase both beloved classics and innovative new works.

    The Amarillo Symphony said under Jackson's artistic direction, it has experienced a surge in audience engagement, thanks to captivating programs that showcase the diverse cultural landscape of the Texas Panhandle, and he has also challenged the orchestra with ambitious and celebrated works. These include Mahler's Symphony No. 5, Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, Bartók's Concerto for Orchestra and Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition.

    "My vision for the Amarillo Symphony has always included a strong emphasis on new music and commissioning works," Jackson said. "I am excited to continue building upon the ASO's growing reputation for supporting living composers and contributing to the evolution of orchestral music."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CWfxY_0wEOeC9P00

    Executive Director Larry Lang commended Jackson's exceptional work with the Amarillo Symphony. "George has been a true joy to work with and has earned the respect and admiration of the musicians, staff, and the Amarillo community," Lang said in the release. "The Orchestra has demonstrably developed under his leadership, and just as importantly, the musicians are clearly enjoying the process of music-making. This positive energy resonates with our audiences and strengthens the connection between the Orchestra and the community."

    In September 2022, Jackson began his tenure as Music Director of the Amarillo Symphony, leading the orchestra into its centenary season in 2023-24. "His leadership has been marked by a commitment to artistic excellence and a passion for connecting with the Amarillo community," the release said.

    "Jackson's expertise in navigating complex scores has led to a close relationship with Ensemble Intercontemporain," the release continues. "Their collaboration includes the world premiere recording of Steve Reich's Reich/Richter on Nonesuch Records, following acclaimed performances in Rome, Paris, and Luxembourg. He also conducted the ensemble at Festival Présences and Tokyo Easter Festival, in programmes featuring Reich, Werner, Boulez, Varèse and Wevern. His commitment to contemporary music extends to collaborations with other ensembles, including Collegium Novum Zürich, where he conducted Isabel Mundry's Noli me tangere, and the Brussels Philharmonic, leading the world premiere of Claire-Mélanie Sinnhuber's Chahut."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F50ic_0wEOeC9P00

    In addition, Jackson has recently guest conducted orchestras overseas including the Orchestre de Paris, RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra, BBC Symphony Orchestra, Birmingham Contemporary Music Group, Opéra Orchestre national Montpellier Occitanie, and the Orchestra of Opéra de Rouen.

    "His fearless conducting style and meticulous rehearsal technique have garnered him widespread acclaim," the release from Amarillo Symphony states. "A natural in the opera house, Jackson has earned praise for his interpretations of a diverse range of works. Highlights include productions of Hänsel und Gretel and The Excursions of Mr. Brouček (Grange Park Opera), La bohème and Le nozze di Figaro (Opera Holland Park), and Il barbiere di Siviglia (Theater an der Wien)."

    This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo Symphony renews contract with Music Director George Jackson

