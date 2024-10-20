Panhandle Area Public Defender Office celebrates new attorneys

The Panhandle Area Public Defender Office celebrated the swearing-in of new attorneys who are now full-time Public Defenders. Judge Ana Estevez, the 251st District Court Judge and Regional Presiding Judge, and Judge Matt Hand, Potter County Court at Law 2 Judge, conducted the ceremony.

For a person to become licensed as an attorney in the State of Texas, they have to graduate from an accredited law school, pass the bar exam, and pass an investigation into the character and fitness to practice law of the person, and then be sworn in by a judge or magistrate. The PAPD has taken a nationwide recruiting approach to bring in new voices for criminal defense to the Texas Panhandle.

New attorneys are coming to the PAPD office having graduated from law schools around the Texas as well as Oklahoma and Nebraska.

Taylor McNeese, a recent graduate from the University of Tulsa Law School, served as an intern with the PAPD during the summer of 2023. She decided to join the office after her internship experience. McNeese stated, “My internship gave me the opportunity to work with clients, not just as clients, but as people who needed my help. I had never had that experience, and that was what I aspired to do with my legal career. I wanted to come back so badly not only because I knew how much experience and knowledge I would gain from everyone at the office, but because it was the only place I felt would protect and care about clients as much as I always wanted to.”

Texas Tech School graduate Nat Dudar joined the office after representing clients in the law school criminal clinic. Dudar gained valuable opportunities to learn how to properly defend citizens accused of a criminal offense under the supervision of legal professors. When asked about accepting a position at the PAPD, Nat based the decision on professional goals. “I want to be a voice for others and help them navigate a complex legal system,” Dudar said.

Many of the PAPD’s new attorneys are making the Panhandle their home for the first time.

Phoebe Giglotti and her husband are bringing their family of 5 to our area from the Metroplex. When asked why she chose to come to the PAPD, Giglotti said she did her research thoroughly before making the decision. The great school system for her kids and the family-like and welcoming atmosphere of the PAPD were important factors in her family’s decision. She visited the office after her initial interview and was impressed with the friendliness and team goals of the office’s employees.

After graduation from an accredited law school, attorney applicants who are waiting on bar exam results can apply for a supervised practice bar card where they are able to work as a lawyer under the supervision of established attorneys. David McGuire graduated from Creighton Law School in Omaha, Nebraska. He wanted to get a jumpstart on his legal career and received his supervised bar card while awaiting full licensure. David started with the Public Defender Office in August. When asked about his time since joining the team, he had this to say, “I have been blown away to be in Amarillo and work at the Panhandle Area Public Defender’s Office. I am truly grateful to live in such a kind community and to work with such amazing professionals.”

The Panhandle Area Public Defender Office began operations in March of 2022 in a collaboration between Potter County, Armstrong County, and the Texas Indigent Defense Commission.

In less than three years, the PAPD has expanded to other counties in the Panhandle with offices in Dumas, Hereford, and Amarillo. The Public Defender team now consists of 22 attorneys, five paralegals/support staff, four mental health professionals, and two investigators. PAPD represents citizens accused of a crime who are unable to afford an attorney. Armstrong, Carson, Deaf Smith, Moore, Oldham, and Potter County are all serviced by the PAPD with a total coverage of 6,638 square miles of the Texas Panhandle.

Baylor Law School graduate Devon Johnston is a native of Florida. Johnston is on the Public Defender team in the Hereford office. He had this to say about the swearing-in ceremony, “I learned as a child to act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly. Being sworn in is an honor and a privilege, and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve my community.”

Amy Conner, Office Manager for the PAPD, celebrated the new attorneys’ induction into the bar and their joining the Public Defender team. “It is exciting to show up to the office every day and see the enthusiasm and curiosity our newest lawyers have. They have fresh ideas and perspectives which brings a culture of growth and achievement to keep our team progressing for the community and clients.” The Panhandle Area Public Defender Office would like to thank its member counties for their continuing support. Additionally, the PAPD thanks Judge Ana Estevez and Judge Matt Hand for participating and giving the Attorney Oath to the newest members of the bar.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Panhandle Area Public Defender Office celebrates new attorneys