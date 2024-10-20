Candlelight concerts, Spooky Spectacular among this week's entertainment

Amarillo set to have its first ever LEGO convention in January

Amarillo will have its first ever LEGO convention when the Amarillo Brick Convention arrives at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex on Jan. 4 and 5, it was announced this week.

According to organizers, it will be the ultimate event for LEGO lovers of all ages, and tickets are expected to sell out. A portion of the proceeds will be going to Creations for Charity, an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays. For the Amarillo convention, "professional LEGO artists will be coming in from around the United States to display their amazing LEGO creations and to meet with fans. There will also be meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities," a news release says.

LEGO fans will be able to get creative in the Construction Zone, with thousands of bricks available, as well as live builds to watch and engage with. Galleries will have also been set up with life-sized LEGO models on display. Other attractions include LEGO merchandise for sale, including retired sets and goodies from multiple different vendors; a Star Wars Zone; Castle Build Zone; and a Fan Zone, with epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders.

Tickets are $14.99 online at www.brickconvention.com/amarillo . If any tickets remain, they will be $20 at the door, and admission for children 2 and younger is free.

Center City's Jazztober series on Tuesdays this month

Center City is hosting its 12th season of Jazztober, as part of the Amarillo Cultural District, Texas Commission on the Arts State Cultural District. The free jazz concerts take place 6 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday in October at 1000 S. Polk St., on the grounds of the historic Bivins Home.

The Martinis are scheduled to cap off this year's season on Oct. 22.

Guests should bring their own chairs or blankets and are encouraged to bring a picnic and beverages.

Brown & Fortunato law firm is the Jazztober 2024 season sponsor. For more information about Jazztober, call Center City at 372-6744 or go to www.centercity.org or follow Center City and Center City Events on Facebook.

Curtain rises on ALT's 'Arsenic and Old Lace' starting Oct. 24

The Amarillo Little Theatre's next production will have audiences laughing and on the edge of their seats for the comedy classic, "Arsenic and Old Lace," Oct. 24 through Nov. 3 at the Amarillo Little Theatre Allen Shankles Mainstage, 2019 Civic Circle.

As seen in this production, only thing could be more deadly than poison: family. This dark comedy by Joseph Kesselring is set in 1940s Brooklyn: When theater critic Mortimer Brewster comes home to announce his engagement, the announcement is upended when he discovers a corpse in his elderly aunts’ window seat. Mortimer rushes to tell Abby and Martha before they stumble upon the body themselves, only to learn that the two old women aren’t just aware of the dead man in their parlor — they killed him. Further complications arise as he deals with a brother who thinks he’s Teddy Roosevelt and another murderous brother returning home after plastic surgery to hide from the police. Between his aunts’ belief that killing old men to relieve them of their loneliness is an act of kindness and Mortimer’s own hesitancy about marriage — it’ll be a miracle if Mortimer makes it to his wedding.

The production boasts a talented cast led by Shannon Mashburn as Abby Brewster, Lynae’ Jacob as Martha Brewster, Chris Gandy as Mortimer Brewster, Zach Oehm as Jonathan Brewster, Jeff Jarnagin as Dr. Einstein, Evelyn Reeder as Elaine Harper and Justin Loe as Teddy Brewster. Supporting characters include Jonathan Mobley as Dr. Harper, Ethan Wilkerson as Officer Brophy, Harrison Blount as Officer Klein, Corey Waide as Mr. Gibbs, Nels Bjork as Officer O’Hara, Caleb Cordes as Lt. Rooney, Michael Westmoreland as Mr. Witherspoon, Cade Walsh as Mr. Hoskins and Alexander Cowden as Mr. Spenalzo. Artistic director for this production is Peg Lovett, with Travis Tidmore serving as assistant director and Ashley DeVoid as the production assistant.

Tickets are on sale now; the box office is already open to members but opens to the public Oct. 14. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 24 and 31; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 25-26 and Nov. 1-2; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Reserve tickets by phone at (806) 355-9991 or online at www.tickets.amarillolittletheatre.org .

Amarillo Symphony presents 'Symphony Spooktacular' concert for all ages Oct. 25

Get ready for a bewitching evening of music as the Amarillo Symphony joins forces with the WTAMU Orchestra and choirs from WTAMU and Canyon High School for "Symphony Spooktacular," a family-friendly Halloween concert on Friday, Oct. 25. Two performances will be held at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, at 6 and 8 p.m.

Thrill to hauntingly beautiful melodies from iconic soundtracks like "Harry Potter," "Skyrim," and "Halo," as well as other Halloween classics. The concert will also feature WTAMU student soloist Justin Williamson, recipient of the Eric Barry Vocal Competition. George Jackson and Mark Bartley will be conducting.

Come dressed in your most creative and spooky costumes and enjoy an immersive experience for the whole family. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (806) 376-8782.

Dallas Burrow among live music shows at Western Horseman Club

Texas cowboy troubadour Dallas Burrow will be performing at the Western Horseman Club, 2501 E Interstate 40 in Amarillo, on Oct. 26. According to a news release, Burrow has just released "Live at Cain's Ballroom," recorded at the legendary Tulsa venue.

"More than a dozen years into his acclaimed career, Dallas Burrow isn't just carrying the torch of the Texas-born songwriters who came before him — he's also carving out his own legacy," the release says. "His sound has earned him an audience across the Lone Star State and on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, where Burrow's albums have reached the Top 40 of the Americana charts in both the UK and the US. Burrow fills his songs with motel rooms, highway markers, wild times, redemption, and prayers to God, often returning to a central theme of light and dark. He also tells stories that are richly imaginative - cowboy songs, conjuring up a Wild West landscape of vaqueros and outlaws." Burrow's delivery nods to influences like Townes Van Zandt, Willie Nelson, and Ray Wylie Hubbard.

For more information, visit https://westernhorsemanclub.com/ .

Candlelight Concerts to offer performances in Amarillo Oct. 30

Fever’s Candlelight concert series is set to light up Amarillo Little Theatre in Amarillo with special Halloween-themed shows on Wednesday, Oct. 30. These haunted evenings will feature favorite movie soundtracks, including The Addams Family, Beetlejuice, Ghostbusters, The Exorcist, Thriller, and many more. The unique musical program welcomes everyone from 8 years old and promises to be a fun and spooky night for all.

Candlelight Concerts are a series of original music concerts created by Fever aimed at democratizing the access to classical music. This innovative format represents a unique live musical experience through a varied offer of programs to meet all tastes, played by local musicians, in emblematic venues, with the space and performers illuminated by thousands of candles.

Illuminated by thousands of candles on stage, Candlelight Concerts invites a broader audience that might have never considered a classical music concert before to connect with the most iconic pieces in a different way. On Oct. 30, Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics will be offered at 6 p.m. at Amarillo Little Theatre, followed by Candlelight: A Tribute to Coldplay on Strings, at 8:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at https://feverup.com/m/183929 .

Regional Art Faculty Show revives a celebration of creative talent

CANYON — In partnership with the West Texas A&M University Art Program, Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (PPHM) is hosting the Regional Art Faculty Show. After a brief hiatus, this year’s exhibition is curated by PPHM’s Curator of Art, Deana Craighead. The show runs from Oct. 4 to Jan. 5, 2025 in the museum's Southwestern Gallery, located at 2503 4th Ave., in Canyon.

The show features contemporary artworks in various media, reflecting the dynamic artistic voices within our educational institutions. Participating schools include: Amarillo College, Angelo State University, Eastern New Mexico University, Institute of American Indian Arts, Midwestern State University, New Mexico Highlands University, South Plains College, Texas Tech University, and West Texas A&M University. For more information about PPHM, visit www.panhandleplains.org.

Starlight Ranch concert season continues

The Starlight Ranch Event Center, located at 1415 Sunrise Dr., has a full lineup of concerts and festivals in the works for October. Among performers and events coming to the venue are Paul Wall with special guest Chalie Boy (Oct. 25), Wade Bowen (Oct. 26), and more. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit their website, https://www.bigtexan.com/starlight-ranch-event-center/ , follow them on Facebook or call 806-372-6000.

National Geographic photo exhibit on display at Arts in the Sunset

Arts in the Sunset visitors will witness some of the most surprising animal behavior in the National Geographic exhibition, “The Greatest Wildlife Photographs,” now on display in the Ann Crouch Gallery and free and open to the public.

The very best wildlife pictures from the pages of National Geographic magazine have been chosen to be displayed in this exhibition, according to the Amarillo Arts Institute news release. Curated by renowned nature picture editor, Kathy Moran, this exhibition is a celebratory look at wildlife with images taken by National Geographic’s most iconic photographers such as, Michael “Nick” Nichols, Steve Winter, Paul Nicklen, Beverly Joubert, David Doubilet and more. Showcasing the evolution of photography, the images convey how innovations such as camera traps, remote imaging, and underwater technology have granted photographers access to wildlife in their natural habitat.

“The Greatest Wildlife Photographs” will remain open at Arts in the Sunset until Dec. 22. To learn more, visit www.nationalgeographic.org or follow them on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Price is Right Live coming to Civic Center on March 14

The Amarillo Civic Center Complex will play host to The Price is Right Live interactive stage show on Friday, March 14, 2025 at 7:30 p.m., the venue announced this week. Tickets went on sale Friday at panhandletickets.com .

“Come on Down” and be a part of this family friendly stage show (non-televised) offering fans across America a chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person. During Amarillo's stop, the show will give randomly selected contestants a chance to play everyone’s favorite games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and even the fabulous Showcase. The show features an array of fantastic prizes, from appliances and electronics to dream vacations and even a brand-new car. Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seat.

Special packages are available; see the show's website for details or follow them on social media platforms including Facebook, X and Instagram.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Candlelight concerts, Spooky Spectacular among this week's entertainment